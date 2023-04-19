RUBIROSA SPRING SUMMER ’23: An ode to Quiet Luxury

RUBIROSA SS23 is a classic but never predictable version of summer vibes. Pure and sober lines combined with luxurious materials and sophisticated craftsmanship, juxtaposed in eye-opening ways. New styles and new colors blossom. There’s the brand’s first ever selection of styles that go beyond gender distinctions, in the name of a common love for a quiet elegance.

Picture: RUBIROSA, SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

And there’s ODILE, the tennis inspired sneaker for both women and men, making its debut as the most valuable player in every game: work, pleasure or leisure. Aethereal and flexible, classic and modern, subtle and bright: ODILE’s total white look is an incomparable match for any Women’s and Men’s outfit, style or occasion. Its derby-style upper is made using premium calf nappa leather, while lining is leather treated with vegetable tanning to provide ultimate freshness and comfort during the warmer season. This new addition to the RUBIROSA family joins the iconic AVA, the best-sellers JUDY and JOAN and all the other timeless styles, handcrafted in highest quality leathers and enriched with a new variety of textures and colours.

Picture: RUBIROSA, SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand