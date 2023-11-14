Runway to Retail: ACT No. 1 - the Italian cult brand
ACT No. 1 was founded in 2016
ACT N°1 was founded by Luca Lin and Galib Gassanoff in 2016. They drew on their multicultural backgrounds in order to blend Chinese imagery and Azerbaijani craftsmanship. Since September 2018 the brand has shown during Milan Fashion Week and in 2019 established its headquarters and design studio there also.
The spring/summer 2020 collection
Starting with the ss2020 collections, ACT No. 1 became known for its combination of tailoring with tulle embellishments, and its directional denim styling.
Look 65
A black knit mini dress with layers of lilac-colored tulle ruffles,
Look 69
A pale blue shirt with layers of orange tulle ruffles.
Look 71
a black cropped jacket with cascading turquoise tulle ruffles.
Support from Maison Valentino
The label quickly gained a cult following that included celebrities like Taylor Swift, Beyoncè, Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding and Rita Ora. As a result, in 2022, ACT No. 1 came to the attention of Maison Valentino which chose them as the emerging brand to support for the ss23 season. Valentino lent the young designers its Instagram platform in order to livestream their show and thus, introducing the brand to a whole new audience.
The spring/summer 2023 collection
Look 17
a black boned corset with pale blue tulle attached, stamped with the brand’s logo and sheer black opera-length gloves.
Look 36
A sheer pink jacket with layers of tulle over pink pants.
Look 60
A cobalt blue gabardine pants suit with layers of ruffles in a matching color.
The spring/summer 2024 collection
At the start of 2023, the founders decided to part ways with Gassanoff leaving the partnership. Luca Lin designed the ss 24 collection alone. It was shown in Milan on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in an underground boxing gym. The focus shifted to include more denim looks.
Look 22
A dark blue strapless corset over a medium blue one and baggy jeans in the same color and weight.
Look 29
Dark denim jeans with utility details and a matching corset under a green tulle jacket and a layered train.
Look 32
A long dark denim skirt and sheer black and denim jacket with maximal layers of black and white ruffles.
ACT No.1 Street style ss24
Attendees at the ss24 show wore ACT No.1 looks from various seasons.
The fw23 Retail Season
ACT No.1 is available online from Farfetch.com and actn1.com and from stores like Selfridges and Bergdorf Goodman.
Plisse Ruffles t-shirt in cotton jersey and tulle ruffles.
Satin/tulle plisse midi skirt.
Safety pin reconstructed jeans.
Tulle panel cropped jeans.