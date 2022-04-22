Runway to retail: brightly colored pant suits
Ready-to-wear in 2022 has seen a revival of 'comme des garçon' (like the boys) style. Pant suits, shirts and even ties are trending on the runways and trickling down to the retail level. More and more, consumers are demanding trans-seasonal styles, which has led to the increasing popularity of the brightly colored pant suit to wear all year round.
A trans-seasonal trend
Alexander MacQueen has shown a specific silhouette; a brightly colored broad shouldered blazer with matching straight legged pants in both the SS22 and FW22 seasons. For spring the suit was shown in hot pink and for fall, lime and kelly green.
The Resort 22 Collections
The resort 22 collections were full of bright suits. Christopher John Roberts showed a single breasted jacket and straight pants in both bright green and orange.
At Dsquared2 there was a red suit with a single breasted jacket and cropped cuffed pants.
Versace showed three button jackets and matching pants in orange and lime green.
What’s available at retail in spring 2022
At A.L.C., a peachy pink viscose suit with single button blazer and slim pant.
Zara has an orange tuxedo collar jacket and flowy pants in viscose.
At Wolf & Badger, a viscose and polyester blend lime suit with a sharp shouldered fitted blazer and high-waisted wide-leg pants.
At Scotch & Soda, a 75% Viscose, 20% Linen, 5% Elastane suit in pink with a double breasted blazer and cropped pants.
As seen at Valentino, the collections for fw22 have confirmed that this trend will continue through next season.