Runway to Retail: Long denim skirts

Tracing the trend

Jean skirts were first introduced in the 1970s as a way to repurpose worn denim pants. They have retained validity as a fashion staple on and off ever since. In recent seasons, jean skirts in various styles have emerged as integral key items in many designer collections. One of the most prevalent has been the longer length version, working as a counterpoint to the mini skirt. Just like jeans, long denim skirts can work in any season.

Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini SS22 / Catwalk Pictures

As seen on the runways

For Spring/Summer 2022, Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini showed a classic long denim skirt with a jeans-style waistband and an additional front insert.

Image: Burberry Pre-Fall 2022 / Catwalk Pictures

For Pre-Fall 2022, Burberry’s version was straight and extra-long, with minimal design details, shown under a shirt and coat in matching mid-toned blue denim with maximal details.

Image: Vetements Fall/Winter 2022 / Catwalk Pictures

Long denim skirts have also shown up in directional collections, including that of Vetements for Fall/Winter 2022. This extra long version ­(above) was shown in blue denim stamped with the brand’s logo.

Image: Altuzzurra SS23 / Catwalk Pictures

Image: Masha Popova SS23 / Catwalk Pictures

The spring/summer 2023 collections included several versions from Altuzzura, Givenchy and Masha Popova.

Image: Diesel Pre-Fall 23 / Catwalk Pictures

The 2023 pre-fall season is in full swing. Among the fresh denim styles shown by Diesel was an overlong denim skirt with a front triangle panel matched to a cropped shrunken pink hoodie and a wide version of the Diesel logo belt.

Fall/Winter 2022 retail options

Image: Courtesy Maison Margiela

The long denim skirt is available at the retail level at all price points. From Maison Margiela, a version with a frayed hem is cut from panels of two-tone denim - 495,- US dollars.

Image: Courtesy Levi's

Levi’s ‘iconic long skirt’ is rendered in a medium blue rinse with front triangle insert. - 98,- US dollars

Image: Courtesy Joe's Jeans

Joe’s Jeans ‘Maxine denim midi-skirt’ has classic jeans styling with a contrast front triangle insert. - 136.80 US dollars

Image: Courtesy Wash lab denim

Wash lab denim’s ‘Pieced Denim Midi Skirt’ in two tone denim has a fluttery frayed hem - 128,- US dollars.

Image: Courtesy Tricia Fix

Tricia Fix’s version has heavy embellishment on and around the pockets - 268,- US dollars.

A long denim skirt is clearly an important key item that will continue to resonate through the following few seasons.