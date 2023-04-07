Runway to Retail: The bouclé or tweed micro suit

What is the difference between tweed and bouclé?

Bouclé (derived from the French term for ‘ringed’ or ‘curled’) is woven from a specific type of looped wool yarn. Bouclé is softer, coarser and has naturally larger slubs than tweed. On the other hand, tweed, which is also made from wool, is a little more durable and sturdy. The bouclé or tweed micro suit, a jacket with matching shorts or mini skirt, has trended in recent seasons. The fabric is versatile enough to be suitable for year-round wear; with micro suits showing up in both spring and fall runway collections.

Fall/winter 2022

Image: Chanel fw22/Launchmetrics Spotlight

At Chanel, Virginie Viard provided an update to the traditional bouclé suit showing a long line black, white and red plaid jacket over short shorts. Accessories included a satchel, thick knit thigh highs and Wellington boots with the Chanel logo.

Resort 2023

Image: Frederick Anderson Resort 23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

New York designer Frederick Anderson showed a jacket and matching short shorts in blue and gold tweed.

Image: Philipp Plein Resort 23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

At Philipp Plein, look 24 consisted of a jacket, bustier and short skirt in pink and black plaid, trimmed with pink fringe. Accessories included a pale pink croc print bag and matching slides.

Spring/summer 2023

Image: Bora Aksu Resort 23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From London designer, Bora Aksu, a very detailed ensemble: lemon and lime-colored shorts suit in tweed over a cardigan in the same colors. A white shirt with a black sketch design and a lemon dickie bow, was shown underneath. A lime and grey colorblocked crossbody bag, white hose and knee-high boots completed the look.

Image: Chanel ss23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

At Chanel, a sky-blue bouclé jacket and matching short shorts shown over a white shirt and pink v neck embellished with Chanel motifs was shown. A white crossbody bag and white sneakers accessorized the outfit.

Image: Paul Costelloe ss23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From Paul Costelloe: a broad collared jacket and miniskirt in red and yellow bouclé was accessorized with red hose and strappy metallic sandals.

On the street

Image: PFW ss23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

At Paris Fashion Week, an attendee was snapped wearing a Giambattista Valli ensemble from ss23. A lemon and beige tweed jacket and mini skirt was embellished with braid, black bows and gold buttons. Black high heeled ankle boots completed the look.

Retail options

Customers shopping for a micro suit, either in-store or online have plenty of options at the retail level.

Image: Alice & Olivia/Courtesy Neiman Marcus

The Alice & Olivia ‘Renae’ black and white windowpane check tweed jacket and matching mini wrap skirt are available through the Neiman Marcus website.

Image: Courtesy Self-Portrait

From Self-Portrait, a jacket and matching slit front mini skirt in ivory bouclé, both trimmed with pale blue braid, black buttons and a black velvet dickie bow.

Image: Courtesy Mango

From Mango, a jacket with a matching bustier and shorts in a red and white check tweed is available on their website and in their stores.

Image: Maje/Courtesy Bloomingdale’s

Available on the Bloomingdales’ website, the Maje ‘Vitalo’ jacket and matching shorts are rendered in ecru and black plaid tweed.

Image: Courtesy Ted Baker

From Ted Baker, the ‘Cremla’ cropped bouclé jacket and matching zip front skirt in ivory is embellished with cargo pockets and silver buttons.