Runway to Retail: ‘Tomato Girl Summer’

Since Megan Thee Stallion sang about ‘Hot Girl Summer’ in 2019, we have been deluged with niche trends inspired by the phrase. According to current TikTok videos and reels, summer 2023 is the season of the ‘Tomato Girl.’

What is the ‘Tomato Girl Summer’ trend?

Unlike ‘Coastal Cowgirl’ or ‘Barbiecore’ , ‘Tomato Girl’ has more of a vibe than specific outfits. It has been described as “aspirational Italian leisure chic.” A ‘Tomato Girl’ might wear lots of linen, carry straw bags full of fresh fruit and vegetables, drink Aperol spritzes and dream of vacationing on the Amalfi Coast. Popular TikTok videos about the aesthetic feature images of lush vineyards, breezy clothing, cobblestone streets and coastal views.

Tracing a trend

Dolce & Gabbana

Many seasons before it had a name, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana presented the quintessential ‘Tomato Girl’ trend. Several iconic Italian women walked the runway for ss19 including Monica Bellucci, Carla Bruni and Isabella Rossellini. Other models in the show wore designs with prints that played on elements of Italian life.

Look 1

Monica Bellucci in Dolce & Gabbana ss19 Credits: Courtesy/Dolce & Gabbana ss19

Model and actress Monica Bellucci opened the show wearing a draped body-con dress in black with white oversized polka dots.

Look 87

Dolce & Gabbana ss19: Look 87 Credits: Courtesy/ Dolce & Gabbana ss19

A crisp puff-sleeved white dress with an eyelet hemline and red poppy placements under a white lace-up corset with a matching print.

Look 89

Dolce & Gabbana ss19: Look 89 Credits: Courtesy, Dolce & Gabbana ss19

A mid-length body-con dress with a large print of cans of tomatoes with a ‘D&G’ brand label.

Carolina Herrera

Since Wes Gordon took over the reins at Carolina Herrera, he has delivered many resort looks with a European flair. Here are some highlights:

Resort 23

Look 1

Carolina Herrera resort 23: look 1 Credits: Carolina Herrera resort 23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A mid-length split front, off-the-shoulder dress with a large cherry print in cream and red.

Resort 24

Look 23

Credits: Carolina Herrera resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A red, pink and yellow floral print chiffon dress with a deep vee-neck and ruffled layers.

Look 54

Carolina Herrera resort 24: look 54 Credits: Carolina Herrera resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A black and white polka dot body-con dress with skinny straps and matching pumps.

Christian Dior Resort 2024

Dior resort 24/final 19 exits Credits: Dior resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

For the finale of the show, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri dressed 19 models in white fit-and-flare dresses embroidered with red motifs.

At Retail

Dolce & Gabbana x My Theresa

Credits: Milan street style/Launchmetrics Spotlight

As seen on the street during Milan fashion week, the ‘Portofino’ bra top and matching skirt.

Reformation

Credits: Courtesy/ Reformation

The ‘Tagliatelle’ linen dress with a tight bodice and full skirt is available in red, white and a variety of prints.

Credits: Courtesy/Reformation

Mirror Palais

Credits: Courtesy/MirrorPalais

The ‘Maria’ dress in white linen with stenciled floral cut-outs.

Monikh x Faithfull the Brand

Credits: Courtesy/Monikh x Faithfull the Brand

The ‘Oliveira’ skirt and matching ‘Pereira’ blouse in ‘Tobago Floral’ brown and orange linen.

Clare V.

Clare V. The ‘Pot de Miel’ basket bag Credits: Clare V. The ‘Pot de Miel’ basket bag

The ‘Pot de Miel’ basket bag in woven straw and leather.

Loewe

Loewe tomato scented candle Credits: Loewe tomato scented candle

The ‘Tomato leaves’ candle with tomato scent.