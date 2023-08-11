Runway to Retail: ‘Tomato Girl Summer’
Since Megan Thee Stallion sang about ‘Hot Girl Summer’ in 2019, we have been deluged with niche trends inspired by the phrase. According to current TikTok videos and reels, summer 2023 is the season of the ‘Tomato Girl.’
What is the ‘Tomato Girl Summer’ trend?
Unlike ‘Coastal Cowgirl’ or ‘Barbiecore’ , ‘Tomato Girl’ has more of a vibe than specific outfits. It has been described as “aspirational Italian leisure chic.” A ‘Tomato Girl’ might wear lots of linen, carry straw bags full of fresh fruit and vegetables, drink Aperol spritzes and dream of vacationing on the Amalfi Coast. Popular TikTok videos about the aesthetic feature images of lush vineyards, breezy clothing, cobblestone streets and coastal views.
Tracing a trend
Dolce & Gabbana
Many seasons before it had a name, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana presented the quintessential ‘Tomato Girl’ trend. Several iconic Italian women walked the runway for ss19 including Monica Bellucci, Carla Bruni and Isabella Rossellini. Other models in the show wore designs with prints that played on elements of Italian life.
Look 1
Model and actress Monica Bellucci opened the show wearing a draped body-con dress in black with white oversized polka dots.
Look 87
A crisp puff-sleeved white dress with an eyelet hemline and red poppy placements under a white lace-up corset with a matching print.
Look 89
A mid-length body-con dress with a large print of cans of tomatoes with a ‘D&G’ brand label.
Carolina Herrera
Since Wes Gordon took over the reins at Carolina Herrera, he has delivered many resort looks with a European flair. Here are some highlights:
Resort 23
Look 1
A mid-length split front, off-the-shoulder dress with a large cherry print in cream and red.
Resort 24
Look 23
A red, pink and yellow floral print chiffon dress with a deep vee-neck and ruffled layers.
Look 54
A black and white polka dot body-con dress with skinny straps and matching pumps.
Christian Dior Resort 2024
For the finale of the show, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri dressed 19 models in white fit-and-flare dresses embroidered with red motifs.
At Retail
Dolce & Gabbana x My Theresa
As seen on the street during Milan fashion week, the ‘Portofino’ bra top and matching skirt.
Reformation
The ‘Tagliatelle’ linen dress with a tight bodice and full skirt is available in red, white and a variety of prints.
Mirror Palais
The ‘Maria’ dress in white linen with stenciled floral cut-outs.
Monikh x Faithfull the Brand
The ‘Oliveira’ skirt and matching ‘Pereira’ blouse in ‘Tobago Floral’ brown and orange linen.
Clare V.
The ‘Pot de Miel’ basket bag in woven straw and leather.
Loewe
The ‘Tomato leaves’ candle with tomato scent.