S.S. Daley wins digital engagement during LFW

New data from social media management platform Dash Hudson has revealed that London Fashion Week (LFW) continues to drive engagement for fashion brands, and this season the clear winner was British designer S.S. Daley, who recently won the 2024 Queen Elizabeth II Award.

Dash Hudson states that LFW designers saw a surge of activity on Instagram, outpacing other fashion and luxury brands during the same period, between September 13 - 16, showing that LFW continues to remain “a powerful catalyst for digital engagement”.

S.S. Daley, founded by Liverpool-born designer Steven Stokey-Daley, stole the spotlight with a 10.27 percent growth rate, 14,571 percent higher than the fashion industry average. The brand also achieved a 4.56 percent engagement rate, surpassing the fashion industry average by 4,460 percent.

The growth was attributed to the brand's debut womenswear collection and the fact singer Harry Styles, who recently invested in the brand, was captured at the show next to Vogue’s Anna Wintour. The snap became the most engaging post of the week.

The average Instagram engagement rate of all brands that participated in LFW was 0.6 percent, which is 6 times higher than the fashion average and 2 times higher than the luxury average. While the average growth rate of brands showcased in London was 0.94 percent, 755 percent higher than both the luxury and fashion industry averages.

Other designers who also captured social media attention included Chet Lo, Karoline Vitto, Tolu Coker, Buer Langma, Yuhan Wang, Pauline Dujancourt and Ahluwalia.