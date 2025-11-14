Sam Woolf to receive Pandora Style Moment of the Year at Fashion Awards 2025

The British Fashion Council has named Australian-born stylist Sam Woolf as the recipient of the Pandora Style Moment of the Year Award, a category that reflects the rising visibility and commercial value of styling within the wider fashion ecosystem. Woolf will be honoured at the Fashion Awards 2025 on 1 December at London’s Royal Albert Hall, with the award presented by model and actress Iman.

Woolf, now a prominent figure in Hollywood’s red-carpet circuit, was recognised for his work with musician Doechii, whose dramatic aesthetic shifts throughout 2025, from the Grammys and BET Awards to the Met Gala and Glastonbury, became some of the year’s most shared and scrutinised fashion moments. His approach, which blends meticulous narrative-building with a willingness to push silhouette and texture into theatrical territory, has helped position Doechii as a fashion disruptor rather than simply a celebrity in designer clothing.

Laura Weir, the BFC’s chief executive, said Woolf’s collaborative process stood out in a crowded field. Speaking ahead of the ceremony, she noted that each look “begins with a clear vision and a commitment to character”, adding that his work “uses fashion to build identity and narrative”. The sentiment was echoed by Pandora’s chief marketing officer, Berta de Pablos-Barbier, who described styling as “a powerful way to translate individuality into visual narratives that resonate far beyond the moment”.

The award was determined by a panel of commentators, critics and digital creators whose influence increasingly shapes fashion’s public conversation, including figures from Style Not Com, Dazed and Vogue, signalling the BFC’s continued engagement with the culture-shifting power of social media and red-carpet virality.

The Fashion Awards, positioned as both an industry ceremony and a major fundraising event for the BFC Foundation, continue to broaden their scope beyond traditional design categories. With a focus on the interplay between fashion, music, film and performance, the 2025 edition aims to underscore the extent to which image-making, often driven by stylists and digital culture, now defines the global fashion narrative as much as the collections themselves.