Samsøe & Samsøe to launch conscious denim line

Danish fashion brand Samsøe & Samsøe has announced it will be stepping up its sustainability efforts with the launch of a new conscious denim line and a commitment to significantly reduce its use of plastic.

Launching in October, the Blue Belief programme is a collection of jeans made from sustainable fabrics and using advanced technology that minimizes water consumption during the washing process. The jeans will be made using either organic or fully recycled cotton, naturally oxidized studs, nickel-free zippers, recycled polyester yarns and jacron labels - a type of washable recycled paper.

The finishing process has also been reimagined. It has now been relocated to an environmentally friendly laundry facility where the latest technology is used for washings that require virtually no water, according to the brand. Ozone has also been replaced by harmless bleaching agents to cut down on water use, and 'worn' looks have been achieved using laser techniques instead of toxic chemicals.

Samsøe & Samsøe said in a press release that the Blue Belief programme fits in with the brand’s plan to implement more sustainable fabrics into its products, and that from pre-spring 2020, around 80 percent of the its standard range will meet the same requirements.

In addition to the new jeans line, Samsøe & Samsøe has also joined the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's ‘New Plastics Economy Global Commitment’ and in doing so has pledged to reduce its consumption of single-use plastic through improved working methods, more training and increased use of alternatives such as FSC paper and recycled products.

Blue Belief will be available online and in stores from October 2019. For every item sold, one euro will go to the non-profit organization ‘Charity: Water’ which supplies clean drinking water to some of the world’s poorest communities.