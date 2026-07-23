SASSA SS27: floral lace, soft tones and a new flagship line

Spring/summer 2027 is light, feminine and commercially well-conceived. To kick off the season, SASSA, the lingerie brand from Bad Urach with over 30 years of experience, is showcasing its new lingerie and swimwear collections. The launch of its flagship line, SASSA STUDIO, makes a clear statement.

Soft tones, fine textures

The SS27 season thrives on the interplay of floral lace, graphic jacquards, fine embroidery, soft microfibre and lightweight spacer fabrics. A key focus is on smooth, bonded finishes for a virtually invisible look under clothing.

Hues such as ivory, nude, black and navy form a calm base. Powder peach, pistachio, cloud blue, olive and estate blue add a touch of summer lightness. In swimwear, the range is expanded with graphic black-and-white contrasts, maritime colourways and bold prints. Recycled materials and Ecovero fibres represent a more conscious use of materials.

‘Floral Vibe’. Credits: SASSA

From balconettes to swimwear

The bra range is extensive. It includes lightweight spacer bras; moulded cup bras; push-up and balconette styles; and full-cup bras offering reliable support, complemented by matching briefs and panties. Three series set the tone in the fashion collection: ‘Floral Vibe’ with feminine floral lace and a versatile balconette bra; ‘Bonded Micro’ with smooth, invisible finishes; and ‘Luxe Micro’ with matte-silk microfibre and modern cut-out details.

The Selection collection continues with functional full-cup bras, while tankinis, bikini tops and mix-and-match bottoms complete the swimwear range. Instead of relying solely on drops, SASSA combines seasonal fashion themes with a strong NOS offering. This creates new purchasing incentives and ensures that proven series remain available for reorder.

‘Bonded Micro’. Credits: SASSA

‘Luxe Micro’. Credits: SASSA

New flagship line SASSA STUDIO

The launch of SASSA STUDIO is at the heart of the season. The French-inspired line combines quiet elegance with Mediterranean lightness, featuring refined lace, delicate embroidery and balanced silhouettes. It includes seven series, each with five styles, and is positioned as premium lingerie in the mid-price segment, with bra prices below the critical 50-euro threshold. "With SASSA STUDIO, we are expanding our portfolio with an independent flagship line and strategically strengthening our position with specialist retailers," says Christina Bertsch, marketing at Sassa.

SASSA STUDIO. Credits: SASSA

SASSA STUDIO. Credits: SASSA

Across all lines, the collection targets women between 30 and 55 who desire modern, feminine lingerie without compromising on fit, quality and comfort. In parallel, SASSA is investing in digital collaboration with retailers. This includes the new B2B shop at sassa.eu and supporting image, video and point-of-sale concepts.

For spring/summer 2027, the label thus brings together what retailers are looking for: fashion-forward freshness, reliable fit and a flagship line with future potential.