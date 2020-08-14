Save the Duck embraces animal-free quilted jacket

The ever popular quilted down jacket is a category staple for many fashion brands, but alternatives to using feathers has not yet been fully embraced by luxury companies.

Save the Duck, the first Italian fashion house to be certified as a B Corp, aims to create a product that is animal, human and environmentally friendly. Since 2014, Save the Duck has asked its suppliers to adhere to the social compliance of Amfori BSCI (Business Social Compliance Initiative) and require its suppliers of raw materials to provide STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX certification.

What makes its down jackets unique is the fact they are animal free and made using 100 percent recycled nylon from fishing nets and other nylon waste materials. For autumn, the company launched a collection called Pro-Tech, a capsule range borne out of technological research which features 100 percent recycled fabrications and PFC-Free DWR.

Since its launch in 2012, Save the Duck has collaborated with a host of designers and companies, including British designer Christopher Raeburn, Disney, and charity the Ocean is my Home, all of whom share a commitment to making the planet a better place. Creating sustainable alternatives of every day items enables consumers to make more informed purchases. Save the Duck recently partnered with ACBC, an Italian business whose mission is to respect the planet by means of an eco-sustainable approach. ACBC creates technological innovations in the fashion and sportswear sector, reducing waste and pollution. With a focus on research and development the company is able to source the finest eco-friendly materials and design products that are as green as possible.

For Spring 2021 Save the Duck developed its first foray into footwear, creating a sneaker with uppers in eco-leather with 50 percent of materials recycled. The goal is to create a fully sustainable sneaker using 100 percent recycled materials.

In 2019 Save the Duck was named Peta company of the year.

Image courtesy Save the Duck