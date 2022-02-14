Inspired by our “blue little dot”, planet Earth, and the CHANGEMAKERS of the future

Save The Duck, the Italian fashion brand committed to 100% animal-free products, undertakes a stylistic revamp that remains faithful to its history, yet adapts to the ever-changing world of fashion. Creating designs with increasingly sustainable, biodegradable, and environmentally friendly materials, the Fall/Winter 2022 collection again, draws inspiration from nature. Influenced by our surrounding landscapes for textures and colors, the brand also looks to the energy of the younger generations, specifically in their approach to activism, ensuring those who want to make their voice heard are.

Save The Duck chooses natural and wildness as its muse, which can sometimes be uncontrollable, to communicate its message through its collection. This capacity of listening, observing, and understanding is a distinctive feature of younger consumers, the real “CHANGE-MAKERS” of our future. Through their voices, they suggest an increasingly urgent need: protect the planet and its biodiversity. The sustainable-focused company responds loudly by offering puffer jackets, clothing, and accessories made with recycled, recyclable, and biodegradable materials. The “CHANGE-MAKER” manifesto appears on the hoods of some of the most iconic garments, allowing everyone to stand out amongst the crowd.

Iconic styles are reimagined and innovated for the FW22 collection.

Picture: Save the Duck, FW22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

The GIRE puffers are made in a smooth fabric with clean lines and a personalized zip, differentiating itself from the rest of our iconic GIGA styles.

Among the new additions to the line includes PUCK, a fabric printed in a vintage-British-inspired tartan, offering a more refined, innovative and fashion-centric silhouette.

With the focus to offer more eco-sustainable lines, the company has increased its numbers of styles made out of 100% recycled materials. GRIN, a part of the PET-recycled line, is the most sophisticated, with clean, smooth lines. The recycle offering for this season includes new mix-and-match styles: TEDDY and RECY fabrics, are combined to create a different and fun look, while maintaining high-performance properties.

The iconic Arctic line, in the SMEG fabric, is the perfect pairing between performance and style, no matter the weather conditions.

Offered in a wide range of colors, these garments remain fashion-forward, while providing protection from the elements – in the city and the outdoors. The recycled parka collection, branded with the green whistling duck patch, is simplistic in its design, yet technically sophisticated.

2022 marks the 10th anniversary of Save The Duck. To celebrate this monumental year, the company is partnering with Wildaid, an association committed to the protection of all wildlife. The partnership will be noted by a revamp of the iconic whistling duck patch, featuring five endangered species: the rhino, tiger, penguin, lion, and elephant.

The renewed focus is given to the Kids collection, reinventing some of the most iconic adult styles and creating a new mini-me line, built for the CHANGEMAKERS of the future.