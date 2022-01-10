Savile Row by CG – CLUB of GENTS: COLLECTION AUTUMN | WINTER 2022

Savile Row by CG – CLUB of GENTS: We are Young – We are the Mods

How does a new youth movement actually come into being? - The boredom must simply be overwhelming. The youth in dreary post-war England no longer wanted to do as their parents told them. “We are young! We are the Mods!“ was their slogan. They were considered to be the non-conformists in classic attire. Young dandies who indulged in a noble style of dress and rode joyously through the streets on their scooters. They were interested in dance moves, music and fashion. The establishment was amazed by children who dressed smarter than their parents. The look was at times tough and masculine, at times classy and elegant - but always classically British.

The fall-winter 2022 collection from Savile Row by CG – CLUB of GENTS takes us back to the roots of the brand, specifically to London. The season‘s style pays hommage to the English Mods and their rebellious spirit as paradigmatically depicted in the movie Quadrophenia. The British economy began to boom in the late 1950s and the youth had spare money to shape their own lifestyle. Anything that didn‘t conform to the fashionable standard was desirable. The eccentricity of the subculture is the starting point of the fall-winter collection.

Club of Gents

REBELS IN A SUIT

A new subculture is always defined by music. In the 1950s, young Brits discovered new music from across the Atlantic. As a result, they stocked up their record collection mainly with new releases from the US. Rock ‚n‘ roll hit like a bomb and was to become the predominant musical style of young people and individualists for decades. But also domestic bands like The Who were passionately adored. The dance moves to the new music were wild and exuberant. Pure rebellion! The taste of the mods was exquisite and elitist. In the fall-winter 2022 collection, a coat (CG Milo BV), cut like a long suit jacket, picks up on the mods‘ unconventional fashion desire. When it comes to knitwear, the voluminous bouclé sweater (CG Bear) made of a fuzzy yarn looks downright avantgarde. Accessories such as scarves made of extra-light, voluminous bouclé yarn blow in the breeze during fast-paced rides on scooters.

Club of Gents

ONLY THE BEST – SAVILE ROW AND NOTHING LESS

The sense of quality that they used to have, especially when it came to clothing, is once again finding favor with today‘s youth. Refined fabrics and accentuated cuts with an almost sartorial finish characterize the fall-winter 2022 collection from Savile Row by CG – CLUB of GENTS. Accordingly, the collection is a mix of patterned fabrics, double-breasted jackets (CG Conrad) with wide lapels as well as bombers in classic fabrics and, of course, cropped pants (CG Obey/ CG Oscar/ CG Olaf). The mods sourced their suits from tailors on London‘s famous Savile Row. They skillfully mixed British understatement with a youthful nonchalance that seemed almost outrageous. Even though the mods mostly appeared in suits, the rebellious attitude could not be neglected. No mod could do without a parka. In the spirit of sustainability, our model (CG Julian) is made of 100% recycled plastic bottles. From the same material a short trench (CG Joris) provides protection from wind and rainy weather.

Club of Gents

COLOURS OF THE BRITISH COUNTRYSIDE

Special highlights of the collection are classy round-neck and turtleneck sweaters in merino wool with geometric cable-knit patterns and shirt prints created from wallpaper designs. The color scheme changes from Blue, Black, Nature to Brown to British Racinggreen and Sunflower accents. In the accessories section, the ties are again a little wider to match the masculine, wide jacket lapels. Made of pure silk with a jacquard structure, they enhance every outfit. The small-flowered designs for the pocket squares are from traditional London manufacturer Liberty and add color accents to the elegant look.

Club of Gents