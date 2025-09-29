Scholarship opportunities now open for Domus Academy’s Academic Master’s Programmes

Are you ready to shape your future in one of the world’s most vibrant design capitals? Domus Academy, a leading design school in Milan, is now offering exclusive scholarships for its Academic Master’s and Dual Award Master’s programmes starting in February 2026.

Following its essence as visionary and future-oriented Design school, Domus Academy is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of creative professionals. Through its ongoing scholarship initiatives, the academy supports outstanding talent by recognising creativity, ambition, and potential.

Credits: Workshop SKIN Magazine_Subsumed_Dana Saad, Julija Umek, Ekin Ulusoy

From September 8th to October 10th, aspiring talents can apply for a project-based competition for a chance to win scholarships ranging from €5,000 to €8,000, valid for both 1-Year Academic Master and Dual Award Master programmes.

At the same time, a portfolio competition will also be open, evaluating applicants’ creative work and offering scholarships of €4,000 and €5,000 for the Academic Master (60 ECTS) and Dual Award Master (90 ECTS) programmes.

Applications close on October 10th, 2025 - don’t miss the chance to invest in your future and study at one of Italy’s most renowned design schools.

Click here to apply!

With a BVA Doxa certified 96% Employment Rate, after graduation our students successfully move on to professional roles in design studios, major corporations and institutes. Over the years, Domus Academy has received numerous awards and recognitions including the Compasso d'Oro Award Award for the quality of research and academic approach and the Special Badge of Excellence in Learning Experience from The Business of Fashion. It is included in the QS World University Rankings by Subject, Art & Design field, UI GreenMetric World University Rankings and THE Impact Rankings.