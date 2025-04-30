Scholarships Available for Domus Academy Academic Master and 2-Year Master's Programmes

Domus Academy, a leading design school in Milan, is offering a valuable opportunity for aspiring professionals in Design, Fashion, and Business. Scholarships are now available for the Academic Master, Dual Award Master, and 2-Year Master of Arts programmes starting in Autumn 2025.​

For this edition, the scholarship competition for the 2-Year Master of Arts programme includes prestigious collaborations with leading industry players: Samsung for Design, Publicis Sapient for Business, and 7 For All Mankind for Fashion. These partnerships provide students with a unique chance to connect with top companies, gain valuable industry insights, and work on real-world projects that enhance both their academic experience and professional growth.

Fashion Graduate 2024 Denim Première Vision Credits: Anavee Chuengtanacharoenlert

Until May 30th, 2025, candidates can participate in a Portfolio Competition, a merit-based initiative that evaluates applicants' creative work. Scholarship amounts vary by programme:​

€4,000 and €5,000 for the Academic Master and Dual Award Master programmes

€3,000 to €6,000 for the 2-Year Master of Arts programmes​

This initiative underscores Domus Academy's commitment to nurturing emerging talent and fostering innovation in the creative industries. By joining this competition, students have the chance to advance their education and career in an international, interdisciplinary environment.​

Apply by May 30th, 2025, to take advantage of this opportunity.​

Final Presentation Workshop MAX&Co sketch project Credits: Dide Aksamaoglu

With a BVA Doxa certified 96% Employment Rate, after graduation our students successfully move on to professional roles in design studios, major corporations and institutes.

Over the years, Domus Academy has received numerous awards and recognitions including the Compasso d'Oro Award for the quality of research and academic approach and the Special Badge of Excellence in Learning Experience from The Business of Fashion. It is included in the QS World University Rankings by Subject, Art & Design field, UI GreenMetric World University Rankings and THE Impact Rankings.