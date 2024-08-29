Schuh pioneers inclusive retail with single shoe sales initiative

UK-based fashion footwear retailer Schuh has announced the introduction of single shoe purchases across its entire store network. This initiative, set to launch on August 30th, aims to cater to customers with limb differences or disabilities who require only one shoe.

The company will offer single shoes at a 50 percent discount, taken from new pairs. This service will also be available through Schuh's customer experience team for those unable to visit stores in person.

Neil Partington, Chief Retail Officer at Schuh, emphasized the importance of inclusivity in the company's business strategy. "We have been offering this service via our Customer Experience team for some time, but now we're expanding access to our product range through this inclusive offering," Partington stated.

This move is part of Schuh's broader commitment to disability equality, which has become a key pillar of the brand's purpose. The company has been actively seeking to understand, spotlight, and support its disabled customers, employees, and the wider community.

In a press release Schuh said its efforts extend beyond product offerings. The retailer has been working to increase representation of disabled individuals in its marketing campaigns, with 10 percent of its e-commerce product imagery this year featuring models with disabilities or visible differences. The company has also implemented accessibility measures such as quiet hours in select stores and social stories resources on its website.

Inclusivity

The single shoe launch reflects a growing trend in the retail sector towards more inclusive practices. As consumers increasingly demand social responsibility from brands, such moves could become a differentiating factor in the competitive footwear market.

However, the success of this initiative will likely depend on its implementation and the response from the target demographic. It also raises questions about inventory management, sustainability and potential impacts on profitability.