Scoop in the Summer: Scoop launches SS20 Campaign ‘Camp Notes on Fashion’ in homage to the Met Gala

Contemporary womenswear show Scoop, which takes place at the iconic Saatchi Gallery from the 21st – 23rd July, is delighted to announce its SS20 Campaign: ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’. The vibrant artwork, designed by Ratti S.p.A. Como, pays homage to this year’s fabulous Met Gala in New York.

Karen Radley, Founder and Managing Director of Scoop commented on the campaign: “The Met Gala’s ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ explores the trajectory of camp from the fringe towards popular culture. Using the courts of 17th-Century France and the history of the word ‘camp’ (it has been suggested that the word 'camp' derives from se camper, meaning 'to posture boldly') as a starting point for the artwork, we have adapted the theme for our ‘Scoop in the Summer’ design which will feature across the show on posters, show bags, catalogues, and our infamous Scoop scarves created by Ratti S.p.A. Como.”

Scoop is renowned internationally for its exclusive presentation and expertly curated edit of fashion designers and labels from Britain and the rest of the world, many of whom select the show as their launch pad. The show welcomes premium department stores from across the globe including Harvey Nichols, Brown Thomas, John Lewis, Voisins, Galeries Lafayette, Beymen and Le Bon Marche as well as independent boutiques such as Aria Boutique, Found, Iris Fashion, Jules B, and Sue Parkinson.

For further press information or images contact: Philippa Suitters at Good Results PR: [email protected] [email protected]

About Scoop:

Scoop is a contemporary designer womenswear trade show launched in 2011 and held at the iconic Saatchi Gallery in Chelsea, London. Karen Radley, Founder and Managing Director of Scoop, has had an extensive and multi-faceted career in the fashion industry spanning the manufacturing, retail and design sectors, and personally curates the show to ensure exclusivity remains at its heart.

Recognised by designers, fashion buyers and industry experts as the UK’s leading fashion trade show, Scoop is an exclusive edit of sought-after fashion collections and emerging international designers, many of whom select Scoop as their only trade platform.

With an impressive line-up of the finest premium collections, Scoop is famed for its unique aesthetic. Carefully curating over 250 designer labels around outstanding works of contemporary art, Scoop offers visitors a unique and bespoke buying environment to discover a host of the new season collections.

Welcoming premium independents and department stores from across the globe, visitors to Scoop have included Harrods, Fortnum & Mason, Bergdorf Goodman, Galeries Lafayette, Fenwick, Harvey Nichols, La Rinascente, Selfridges, Neiman Marcus, Beymen, Penelope, Printemps and Le Bon Marche to name only a few.

Scoop is an ITE Group plc event.

https://scoop-international.com/Home

About ITE Group plc:

ITE Group plc was founded in 1991 and is now one of the world’s leading organisers of international exhibitions and conferences. ITE Group’s strategic vision is to create the world’s leading portfolio of content-driven, must-attend events delivering an outstanding experience and ROI for our customers. The Group recently launched its Transformation & Growth (TAG) programme, which is designed to transform the Company from a geographic-led business to a product-led business that focuses on market-leading events, wherever they are in the world. ITE strives to run the best shows and offer the best service to its customers throughout the world regardless of location. By putting exhibitors and visitors at the heart of everything we do, we plan to drive sustainable growth for our shareholders. ITE Group is a public limited company and has been listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange since 1998.