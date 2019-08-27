Scotch & Soda collaborates with Blair Breitenstein

The brand teams up with NYC illustrator Blair Breitenstein for limited edition capsule. This season, Scotch & Soda collaborate with New York-based illustrator Blair Breitenstein on a capsule of pieces for men, women and kids featuring prints from the hand of fashion much-loved artist. Blair’s style and the resulting capsule shares a nice symmetry with the Parisian influences of Kees van Dongen, the Dutch painter whose work weaves a red thread throughout the brand’s FW19 season. Layered charcoal lines and Blair’s fascination with big eyes culminates in fresh artworks that are the perfect fit for the arthouse themes of Scotch & Soda’s main collection.

The Blair Breitenstein capsule is just one of a number of standout projects that are designed to be worn and complement the mainline collection. See the world through Blair’s wide eyes as she lends her signature modern day twist to Scotch & Soda’s FW19 toile du jouy prints and hero looks. Drawing inspiration from the expressionist movement, Blair fuses strong and self-assured charcoal outlines with whimsical watercolour, resulting in contemporary illustrations that have proved to be a hit amongst the fashion set and tribe of Instagram followers alike.

While this isn’t the first time the brand has teamed up with Blair – she added her fashion-girl signature to SS19 trade launch at Premium Berlin – it is the first time Scotch & Soda has designed an exclusive capsule around her trademark illustrations. The debut capsule consists of long and short sleeve t-shirts for men, women and kids featuring Blair’s take on FW19 as all-over prints and hero graphics. Men and boys’ hoodies are updated with one of Blair’s bold French girl depictions, while the same inspired artwork is mixed with a charcoal all-over print in a women’s standout hooded parka.

The capsule will be issued in August FW19 online and in the brand’s stores and with accompanying campaign photography.