Scotch & Soda launches ‘Born to Love’ capsule collection with iconic pop artist Burton Morris

Scotch & Soda, the Amsterdam-based fashion brand, is thrilled to announce its SS25 capsule collection in collaboration with iconic American pop artist Burton Morris. Centered around the brand’s enduring theme of LOVE, the ‘Born to Love’ capsule features Morris’ signature vibrant hearts, bringing a bold pop art aesthetic to life just in time for Valentine’s Day.

This unisex collection reimagines modern workwear with a colorful twist, combining single and multi-color screen-printed patches, intricate shuttle loom designs, and dynamic “handcrafted look” embroidery techniques. Mini satin-stitch pocket details add a playful touch, making every piece a wearable work of art. Key styles include structured trucker and bomber jackets, graphic tees, a matching knit set, and hoodies, complemented by standout accessories like a baseball cap, tote bag, and silk scarf.

Credits: Scotch & Soda

Credits: Scotch & Soda

Joey Gabbay, CEO of Bluestar Alliance, shared “Scotch & Soda continues to be inspired by bold artists and creators, we embraced the opportunity to collaborate with Burton Morris, who is one of the most exciting American pop artists today. Together, we created a unique and vibrant collection for our ‘Born to Love’ capsule that offers a standout interplay of iconography and color that we know the Scotch & Soda customer will enjoy.”

Credits: Scotch & Soda

“I’m thrilled to collaborate with Scotch & Soda to bring a burst of color, energy, and optimism to their unique designs. This partnership celebrates individuality and creativity, blending my pop art aesthetic with their bold fashion statements. Love is the ultimate expression of connection and creativity, and this collection captures that spirit through vibrant designs and bold energy. Together, we’ve created pieces that celebrate individuality and radiate positivity, reminding everyone to wear their hearts on their sleeves—literally and figuratively.” - Burton Morris