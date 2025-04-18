Scuffers: How to build a cult brand

Emerging Spanish brands are redefining the rules of streetwear. Their formula for success is no longer solely based on the clothes they sell. It is now based on their ability to build an aspirational project that connects emotionally with their audience.

Today, the real value lies in consolidating a loyal community. This community is willing to invest in a graphic hoodie or t-shirt without hesitation. They invest not only for the logo, but for everything it represents.

Scuffers, founded in Madrid in 2018 by Jaime Cruz and Javier López, who were then teenagers aged 16 and 17, is A brand that best understands this logic. What began with t-shirts printed in a local screen printing shop has evolved in a few years into a brand with physical stores and limited collections that sell out in hours. It is now established among the top of mind brands for younger generations.

From left to right: Jaime Cruz Vega and Javier López Reinoso, co-founders of Scuffers. Credits: Scuffers.

Their case offers interesting insights into how emerging brands, such as Cold Culture, Nude Project, and TwoJeys, are operating today. They operate from digital culture, with their own rhythms, and targeting the European market. Together, this scene suggests that there is a growing creative and business ecosystem. It is capable of projecting solid proposals beyond the local market that do not replicate traditional retail strategies.

The interesting thing is not only the individual success of these brands, but what they represent as a generation. It is a new way of understanding fashion as a cultural construction, an identity that is as shared as it is aspirational, and, of course, as a business with scalability potential.

Scuffers Sessions “Private Social Movement”. Credits: Scuffers.

Credits: Scuffers.

In the case of Scuffers, that community even has a name: “FF FAM” (Friends and Family). It is not just a slogan for campaigns or events, but a clear positioning. The brand is not imposed from the outside. It is built closely with and for its audience.

As always, with love

Scuffers was born in that context. Their first run of garments was produced and distributed almost improvisationally. There were no great resources, but there was a clear vision and a great desire to do things their way. Their motto, “As Always, With Love”, captures the spirit of that stage.

In a sector like streetwear, where many brands share references and silhouettes, Scuffers has opted for an aesthetic that incorporates global urban codes. These include washed fabrics, oversized garments, and visible graphics. However, it has nuances that refer to southern Europe, helping to shape the streetwear identity of the Mediterranean.

Credits: Scuffers.

This initial approach has structurally shaped their business model. It prioritises the online channel under a direct-to-consumer (D2C) logic. Likewise, it has defined its positioning: aspirational, but rooted in a popular and accessible aesthetic.

Over time, the brand has consolidated its structure and expanded its presence. Although the digital environment has always been the core of the project, Scuffers has recognised that, in fashion, physical contact is still essential.

Currently, it has physical stores in Madrid, Valencia, and two in Barcelona. These function not only as points of sale, but as meeting places and community activation spaces. They host events with live music, special launches, and other experiences that reinforce their bond with the community.

Scuffers pop-up in Amsterdam. Credits: Scuffers.

Abroad, Scuffers has opted for a progressive strategy, experimenting with pop-ups in cities such as London, Amsterdam, and Los Angeles. These temporary spaces have functioned as laboratories to test demand and strengthen their community outside of Spain.

The brand plans to repeat this formula in Berlin soon. It may launch a permanent store in the British capital after the success of its past temporary store.

On European map

Although they have preferred not to make their financial status public for some years, in 2022, Scuffers recorded a turnover of 2.5 million euros, with a year-over-year (YoY) growth of plus 317 percent. Of that total, between 40 percent and 50 percent corresponded to international sales, mainly in Germany, Italy, France, and the UK.

Credits: Scuffers

These figures, together with their activity outside of Spain, indicate that the brand has surpassed the local validation phase. It is beginning to consolidate as a brand with European ambition, suggesting a significant growth in its turnover figures.

Scuffers demonstrates that, even in a sector as competitive as streetwear, there is still room for new brands. This is true if they know how to read the context, control their narrative, and connect with a real audience. Their evolution speaks of strategy, but also of understanding their audience and the cultural moment in which we live.

In a saturated market, where the visual is easily replicated, building meaning remains the most difficult asset to imitate. In that, at least for now, Scuffers seems to be one step ahead.