Seán McGirr to present debut Alexander McQueen collection at PFW

British fashion house Alexander McQueen, part of Kering, has confirmed that new creative director Seán McGirr will present his debut collection during Paris Fashion Week in March.

McGirr was announced as Alexander McQueen’s new creative director back in October 2023, replacing Sarah Burton, who stepped down from the role after 26 years with the brand.

The show, one of the most highly anticipated of the season, will take place on March 2 at 8 pm CET and will feature his debut womenswear and menswear collections for autumn/winter 2024.

McGirr, an Irish national born in Dublin, is a graduate of Central Saint Martins in London, where he earned his Master of Arts in Fashion in 2014 under the late professor Louise Wilson.

Before joining Alexander McQueen, McGirr was head of ready-to-wear at JW Anderson and previously held roles at Dries Van Noten, Uniqlo, Burberry and Vogue Hommes Japan.

When McGirr was announced as creative director, Alexander McQueen chief executive Gianfilippo Testa said that with his “experience, personality, and creative energy,” he would bring a “powerful creative language to Alexander McQueen while building on its unique heritage”.