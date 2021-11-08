SEDUCTIVE - Perfect Summer Pants

The perfect pair of SEDUCTIVE summer trousers combine stylish design, the ultimate comfort and the finest fabrics.

This time the looks are more laid-back, but without compromising on quality or timelessness.

And the term “casualwear” is taking on a whole new meaning: now we no longer have to make a choice between relaxed or elegant, casual or chic.

Smart ivory and alabaster tones give basics a sophisticated edge, while delicate lemon and mint are adding a touch of zesty freshness to the collection. All fabrics are lightweight, soft and feminine. A special highlight of summer 2022 is the capsule collection:

Image: SEDUCTIVE

A Color Story

Inspired by the colors of the rainbow and exotic flowers, it includes a total of nine special

Styles. Each pair of limited-edition trousers comes in a unique print or color, designed exclusively for each SEDUCTIVE style. The result is a small, exquisite collection that evokes a real sense of paradise and vibrancy.

This season, our SEDUCTIVE journey is whisking us off to an island in the Caribbean Sea, where we once again captured unforgettable moments and great shots that show off the new SEDUCTIVE summer 2022 collection in all its breathtaking beauty…

Image: SEDUCTIVE