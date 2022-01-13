Sergio Rossi appoints Style Heroine founder as Artistic Director

Italian shoemaker Sergio Rossi has appointed the founder of Style Heroine, a fashion blog, as its new artistic director.

Evangelie Smyrniotaki, who began her online magazine she in 2011, has frequently collaborated with high-end fashion brands in an influencer capacity, and this appointment will cement her relevance beyond the influencer sphere.

Smyrniotake will oversee branding and identity, including advertising campaigns, content creation, styling and creativity, and report directly to Sergio Rossi ceo Riccardo Sciutto. The Athens-based fashionista will not be part of the daily design team but collaborations and special capsule ranges may be launched in future.

“It is a privilege to join Sergio Rossi at this exciting time and I look forward to shaping a new chapter with the brand. I have long been an admirer and I firmly believe that the brand, backed today by Lanvin Group, has only begun to express its potential,” Smyrniotaki said.

In June the Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group, now known as the Lanvin Group, fully acquired Sergio Rossi S.p.A.

“I’m glad for the arrival of Evangelie and I strongly believe that her knowledge of luxury shoes’ aesthetic and new media will bring great value to the brand,” Sciutto said in a statement.

“Communication has changed a lot in these years and Evangelie sums up the new figures that the industry needs; today, brands have to resonate with clients and on new communication tools — and I believe in a creative management, which is able to be consistent with communities’ needs,” Sciutto iterated.