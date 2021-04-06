Shanghai Fashion Week kicks off

Shanghai Fashion Week commences today, after it postponed its initial March presentations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chinese fashion capital will see a mix of catwalk presentations, online events and tradeshow presentations. The first runway will be held on Tuesday by designer Mark Fairwhale at the Shanghai Xintiandi Taiping Lake Park Land venue.

Shanghai Fashion Week, which runs until 13 April, is organised by the Shanghai International Fashion Center (SIFC), a standing non-profit organization supported by the Shanghai Municipal Government, which aims to promote China’s fashion industry both nationally and internationally.

On its official calendar .ocal brands Leaf Xia, Roaring Wild and Ponder.er will host catwalk presentions, as will western fashion houses Dior, Jason Wu and Ermanno Scervino.

Showrooms Nova x, HCH, Alter, Dadashow, Tube Showroom and Ontimeshow will be a part of the weeklong trade fair, which is expected to be buzzing with local buyers and retailers.

Currently international visitors are unable to enter China.