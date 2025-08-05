Shapermint brings its inclusive shapewear to the UK

Shapermint, the U.S.-based shapewear brand known for championing size inclusivity and unretouched campaigns, has officially launched in the UK. It is a notable expansion for a brand that has already served more than 12 million customers globally. With a product offering that runs from size XS to 4XL, and a portfolio of best-selling comfort-driven designs, Shapermint arrives on British shores with a clear message: compression doesn’t have to mean discomfort.

Founded in 2018, Shapermint is part of a broader wave of direct-to-consumer brands reshaping the intimates market. In the U.S., it has achieved mass-market success through distribution on Amazon and Walmart, riding a wave of changing consumer expectations around bodywear. British shoppers will now be able to access the full collection via the newly launched UK e-commerce platform.

Where traditional shapewear once promised sculpting at the expense of comfort, Shapermint is selling a different proposition, soft, seamless, roll-resistant support that prioritises ease of movement. Its hero product, the All Day High Waisted Shaper Short, has been lauded for its breathable compression panels and ability to disappear under clothes — without the tell-tale signs of pinching or rolling. The brand’s wireless bras, including the Supportive Comfort and Sweetheart Contour models, have developed a loyal following, thanks in part to influencers like British body confidence advocate Iskra Lawrence, who boasts over 5 million followers on social media.

Shapermint's messaging, comfort-first, digitally native, and visually honest, reflects a wider shift across the lingerie and shapewear industry. Brands such as Savage X Fenty, Skims, and Good American (all of which offer sizing up to at least 4XL) have upended an industry long dominated by narrow ideals and restrictive garments. According to research firm Edited, size-inclusive lingerie lines have grown by more than 34 percent globally since 2020, with comfort now a key purchasing driver.

Gabrielle Richards, Brand Director at Shapermint, explains the pivot: “We’re seeing a shift in consumer expectations around shapewear, it’s no longer about squeezing into something restrictive for a night out. Today’s shopper is looking for confidence-building pieces they can wear all day.”

The UK market presents both opportunity and competition. Brands such as M&S, which dominates the domestic intimates space, have also expanded their shapewear ranges in recent years, and newer entrants like Skims have seen success with Gen Z and millennial audiences alike. Whether Shapermint’s pared-back, comfort-first philosophy will resonate with British consumers accustomed to either high street price points or Kardashian-level branding remains to be seen.

Still, in an era where the visual language of fashion is increasingly shaped by authenticity and access, Shapermint’s arrival in the UK adds another voice to the growing conversation around bodywear that works “with: the body, not against it.