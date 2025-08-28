Shaping sport and culture: Careers at New Balance

For more than a century, New Balance has stood as one of the few independently owned, family-led global players in the sports and lifestyle industry. Founded in 1906 as an arch support company, the brand has evolved into a powerhouse recognized not just for innovative footwear and apparel, but for its unwavering commitment to quality, integrity, and community impact. New Balance is not a heritage brand, it is a brand with heritage, driven by innovation and a clear purpose, to empower people through sport and craftsmanship and create positive change worldwide.

A culture of integrity and collaboration

The company’s ethos, known internally as “One NB,” is built around three core values: integrity, teamwork, and total customer satisfaction. These values are embedded in daily operations across offices, retail spaces, manufacturing floors, and distribution centers. Associates are encouraged to learn, grow, and succeed, supported by dedicated resources and development programs. The hybrid work model blends in-person collaboration with flexibility, ensuring teams remain connected and engaged.

As a privately held company, New Balance takes a long-term view on business and people strategy. That perspective enables the brand to make strategic investments in talent, sustainability, and innovation, while cultivating a people-centric workplace where associates feel part of something greater.

Credits: New Balance

Career pathways across functions

From design to delivery, New Balance offers diverse entry points for professionals across the fashion and sportswear ecosystem.

Corporate Functions – Driving operational efficiency and brand protection in a dynamic global market.

– Driving operational efficiency and brand protection in a dynamic global market. Manufacturing & Operations – At the heart of the brand since 1906, these teams showcase craftsmanship, advanced engineering, and innovation in production.

– At the heart of the brand since 1906, these teams showcase craftsmanship, advanced engineering, and innovation in production. Distribution – Ensuring seamless global movement of product with a focus on speed, safety, and precision.

– Ensuring seamless global movement of product with a focus on speed, safety, and precision. Marketing & Product Creation – Crafting authentic product narratives and connecting communities through sport and culture.

– Crafting authentic product narratives and connecting communities through sport and culture. Retail & Sales – Acting as brand ambassadors in over 5,000 stores worldwide, while building strategic partnerships to drive growth.

– Acting as brand ambassadors in over 5,000 stores worldwide, while building strategic partnerships to drive growth. Technology & Digital – Delivering world-class consumer experiences through eCommerce, data-driven tools, and digital innovation.

Credits: New Balance

Credits: New Balance

This cross-functional ecosystem allows talent to develop specialized expertise while collaborating across disciplines, an environment well suited for those who thrive in complex, fast-moving industries.

Development and community impact

New Balance believes in investing in its people from day one. Associates have access to structured learning and development programs, regular career coaching, and global networking platforms that encourage knowledge sharing across markets. Associate Resource Groups (ARGs) bring together colleagues with shared interests, fostering cohesion and cultural enrichment.

The brand also preaches volunteerism. Through the New Balance Foundation, the company supports youth, education, and active living, donating millions annually and empowering associates to lead local initiatives. This emphasis on giving back reinforces the brand’s commitment to driving impact both on and off the playing field.

Joining a brand with purpose

To join New Balance means contributing to a legacy of integrity and craftsmanship while helping to shape the future of sport and culture. For professionals in fashion, sport, or retail who want to merge industry expertise with purposeful work, New Balance offers an environment where people, product, and progress align.