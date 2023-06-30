Shelter Scotland to launch Preloved Donation Pledge initiative in Glasgow

Shelter Scotland will launch its Preloved Donation Pledge initiative in Scotland after a successful event in London.

The initiative aims to cultivate support for charity stores and address the impacts of fast fashion by fostering a community of sustainable shoppers who donate their unworn items at least three times a year. Despite the growing popularity of preloved shopping, donations, which are crucial for charity shops, often go overlooked.

Passing on clothes not only reduces the environmental impact of the fashion industry but also supports Shelter Scotland's vital work in tackling the housing emergency, the charity said in a statement. Donating unloved pieces to the Botanics shop's "Rehome Rails" helps the charity find new homes for these clothes.

Attendees can donate preloved clothing with a message for the new owner, strengthening the sense of community among sustainable shoppers. The event also offers the opportunity to shop for designer, vintage, and hidden gem items.

Research reveals that people in the UK own an average of 118 clothing items, with 26 percent of them remaining unused in the past year. Given the fashion industry's responsibility for 8-10 percent of global emissions, donating and reusing clothes is imperative to mitigate environmental impacts.

In 2022, Scotland recorded 28,944 live homelessness cases, the highest number on record and an 11 percent increase from the previous year. Shelter Scotland's charity shops play a vital role in generating income to fight for the right to safe housing. By donating and shopping, the community can support frontline services providing free and expert help to those facing homelessness, while advocating for lasting change.