Simone Rocha will be next guest couturier at Jean Paul Gaultier

Simone Rocha is to be the fifth guest designer at Jean Paul Gaultier’s couture label. Ms Rocha follows in the footsteps of Rabanne’s Julien Dossena, Haider Ackerman, Olivier Rousteing of Balmain, Glenn Martens of Y/Project and Diesel, and Sacai’s Chitose Abe. She is the first UK-based designer to lead the Gaultier couture collection.

Rocha is a Chinese Irish fashion designer who shows during London Fashion Week and is best known for her unique and innovative approach to design. Her work is characterised by a blend of romanticism and modernity, often featuring intricate details, unconventional materials, and a focus on femininity.

Ms Rocha announced the collaboration with an Instagram story, which included a photo of a floral bouquet and a signed a note from Jean Paul Gaultier congratulating the designer on her LFW show and that he would "see her soon in Paris."

A spokesperson for Ms Rocha confirmed the collaboration to WWD, with the publication iterating the show has become a highlight of couture week.