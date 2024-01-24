Skechers continues expansion into football with new ambassador

Footwear brand Skechers is continuing to expand its reach in football with the signing of Arsenal and Ukrainian national team defender Oleksandr Zinchenko as its latest ambassador.

Zinchenko joins the footwear brand’s all-star roster of elite pros, which includes England’s national football team captain Harry Kane and will compete in Skechers Razor football boot, an innovative lightweight speed boot designed for players who desire agility, comfort, and touch.

As a brand ambassador, Zinchenko will appear in multi-platform marketing campaigns for the brand, as well as be one of the first football players to wear the Razor boot from the Diamond Ice Pack in a new all-white colourway on the pitch.

Zinchenko said in a statement: “Skechers may be relatively new to football, but they’re doing everything right, and I really appreciate how much their team focuses on working with athletes to create the perfect boot.

“The ‘Razor’ feels wonderful on the pitch and gives me the performance I need to excel—it really is the best boot I’ve ever worn. Proud to be working with Skechers and look forward to helping grow this brand in our sport.”

The Skechers Razor football boot from the Diamond Ice Pack worn by defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Credits: Skechers

Skechers Football launched its first football boot with Harry Kane in August 2023 and has expanded the offering to include three styles, available in multiple colourways for men and women.

Greg Smith, performance vice president of product development and merchandising at Skechers, added: “Since launching Skechers Football in August, the reception has been incredible as the world has watched Harry Kane have amazing success, scoring more goals this season than any top league player in Europe—in Skechers boots.

“As an elite defender in the Premier League, Zinchenko will be the perfect addition to our roster—a complement to the best striker in the game. Our team illustrates how Skechers Football offers a range of boots that deliver innovation, performance and our signature comfort for every type of player, in every position, across the pitch.”