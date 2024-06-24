Skechers unveils apparel collection with Harry Kane
Footballer Harry Kane, the current captain of England, has launched a capsule apparel collection with Skechers.
The comfort technology company states that the limited-edition capsule is the first signature collection between the two, following Kane fronting Skechers’ first football boots, which launched in the UK and Europe in September 2023.
The capsule collection has been designed to honour the professional footballer’s excellence both on and off the pitch by combining Skechers’ signature comfort with high-performance apparel technologies.
The collection includes a lightweight quarter zip pullover, short-sleeved henley, and a pair of athletic shorts, all of which feature a Harry Kane logo.
The Skechers x Harry Kane clothing collection is available at select Skechers stores in the UK, Europe, and the US, as well as skechers.co.uk. Prices range from 40 to 50 pounds.