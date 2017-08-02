Slow fashion label Ignore is now Résiste et Rêve

In a bid to be as inventive as the fashion it produces, sustainable fashion label Ignore/u> has changed its name to Résiste et Rêve. What has not changed is the label's style, which founder and artistic lead Bekka Oomens describes as “nonchalant rock 'n roll chic” producing sustainable, environmentally friendly pieces.

“I noticed that Ignore sometimes has a negative connotaion. And so I decided after a long brainstorming session to choose a new and improved brand name,” explains Oomens her decision. “The label always had a French laid-back style and feel. I am also inspired by the Parisian street scene and French muses like Lou Doillon and Elisa Sednaoui. The effortless Parisian chic and style of the women on the street inspires me.”

Since starting out a few months ago, the label has grown internationally and is doing particulary well in the Netherlands and Switzerlands and will start in Germany this season. In addition, it is now also available in Scandinavia and the new SS18 collection will be presented at the upcoming CIFF in Copenhagen.

The new webshop, which delivers all over Europe and the world, has certainly helped in spreading the word and timeless, sustainable clothes to fans worldwide. Favourites like the Caroline biker, a completely vegan, fake suede jacket, have led to similiar products. “Although the design is modern and progressive, the products are handmade in Portugal. Each jacket has about 2 to 3 hours of craftsmanship,” explains Oomens.

All leather products are chrome free and bought in Portugal according to EU standards. Other fabrics used in the collections are wood-based tencel, GOTS certified organic cotton and recycled denim pants, which are turned into knitted sweaters. “We prefer to work with socially responsible partners, and to reduce water waste our hangtags are made from 100 percent recycled paper,” adds Oomens.

In terms of style, fans of IGNORE can expect the same from Résiste et Rêve: “The collections I get are more and more modeled on myself and my own style: nonchalant rock 'n roll chic. The Parisian je-ne-sais-quoi attitude,” explains Oomens. “For example, I would like to wear a pretty simple linen t-shirt, leather biker jacket and a cropped dark jeans with pointed boots or just combined with a skirt and sturdy boots. A perfect blend of male and female. Dresses, skirts, pants but that tough tomboy touch.”

“That's why I wanted to position the brand next to other French brands in the middle segment like Sessún but also a Zadig & Voltaire. The label Résiste et Rêve is a beautiful addition to this and distinguishes itself by ecological materials, responsible and honest production and is an entry price range within these brands,” adds Oomens.

In the future, Oomens plans on focusing on design, as hinting at the probable arrival of a partner as the company is growing. “The good idea and handwriting of Résiste et Rêve remains absolutely the same as before and still a high priority,” she confirms.

Photos: Résiste et Rêve website