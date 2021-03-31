Slowear launches new technical fabric collection for spring

Slowear, one of Italy’s most prominent menswear fashion companies, is launching a range of innovative technical fabrics called Teknosartorial for spring 2021.

The producer of brands including Incotex and Zanone have combined their expertise merging their sartorial know-how with the latest sportswear fabrics.

The hero piece of the new Slowear Teknosartorial SS21 collection is the TeknoSuit, designed with a focus on high technical performance. The suit is made of Tekno Gab, a cotton-like Japanese fabric made of 50 percent recycled polyester. The remaining 50 percent is composed of a synthetic fiber with an innovative zigzag shape, an element that gives the fabric the ability to return to its original look. This allows the suit to be durable and essentially crease-resistant, and according to a statement, “perfect for any man on the move.”