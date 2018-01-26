Sneak peak: Uniqlo x JW Anderson SS18 collection

Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo has unveiled its first images of its upcoming collaboration with London-based designer JW Anderson. The Uniqlo x JW Anderson Spring/Summer 2018 collection, which will feature items for both men and women, follows on from the retailer and designer's successful debut collaboration for Autumn/Winter 2017.

The new collection was inspired by Brighton Beach and aims to celebrate 1950s heydays of this summer destination. The Uniqlo x JW Anderson SS18 collection sees Jonathan Anderson combine his unique take on the Brighton culture and design aesthetic with Uniqlo's functionality driven focus. The second collaborative collection also includes complementing unisex designs which can be mixed and matched or layered for a wide array of different looks.

"In the 2nd collection of the collaboration, I’m looking for this idea of ‘British Summer,’ the idea of being on the Brighton beach," said Jonathan Anderson. "Something which is very lightweight, very airy, with a lot of linen, and cotton that has a 1950’s subcultural movement. With a little bit of ease and something which is quintessential. As a Uniqlo customer, I know exactly the quality that the brand gives to its products. I am very proud of the level of execution and the attention to details that we delivered on this new spring/summer collection."

The Uniqlo x JW Anderson SS18 collection includes striped t-shirts, knit polos as well as dresses, seersucker bomber jackets, flared skirts and blouses with JW Anderson's famous ruffles and ribbons. The collection also incorporates a number of workwear elements, such as 1950s inspired denim jacket and tunic shirts inspired by police uniforms.

"As befitting its dedication to ‘Simple made better,’ Uniqlo’s mission with LifeWear is to create apparel that embodies simplicity, quality, and longevity and is always stylish," commented Yuki Katsuta, Group Senior Vice President of Fast Retailing and Head of Uniqlo Global Research and Design. "The new spring/summer collection represents an advance in fashioning attractive wardrobe basics by reflecting JW ANDERSON’s unique take on the heritage of Brighton as an enduringly popular British summer vacation destination."

The Uniqlo x JW Anderson SS18 collection is set to launch in stores and online on Thursday, April 19.

Photo credits: Uniqlo