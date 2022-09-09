Sneaker emporium Footpatrol celebrates 20th anniversary

Before sneakers become a digital destination, before Hypebeast, Stockx and other sought-after sole providers, London had Footpatrol, a little sneaker emporium based in Soho.

For its 20th anniversary, the company known for supplying the global sneaker fraternity with highly curated releases, is launching a physical and digital exhibition, a line-up of community talks and new brand collaborations.

Charting its rise within sneaker culture

A Blueprint exhibition will launch at Noho Studios on 10 September, marking its prominence within sneaker culture. Charting its collaborative history from inception on St Annes Court through to its current home on Berwick Street, London, and Rue Du Temple, Paris, the exhibition will spotlight the unique people and stories that have been part of its success.

Footpatrol in an emailed statement to FashionUnited said: “20 Years for any retailer is a tough milestone to reach, especially after the last few years. We have seen some amazing brands pull down their shutters for the last time and for us to be still going is something we feel incredibly grateful for. From conceptualisation in St. Annes Court, to our present and prominent location in Berwick Street. Our Soho-based community has always been kind to us and supported us, and for that we are thankful. For this Exhibition we look forward to celebrating those special moments many of us have shared together, embracing the importance of community, and celebrating culture.”

Showcasing its rich product chronology, the exhibition will unveil new anniversary styles and revisit rare archival pieces and unreleased samples. During the two-day event and installation at Noho Studios, Soho, defining collaborative projects including the iconic adidas Superstar 35th Anniversary, Asics Gel-Lyte 3 ‘Squad’ and Nike Air Epic styles will be displayed. From groundbreaking Nike collaborations to being the original UK adidas consortium stockist, much of what’s recognised as top-tier sneaker retail today originated with Footpatrol; including the first foray into the art world with KAWS.

Underpinning Footpatrol’s three values of Community, Design and Culture, The Blueprint will see a series of daily programmed talks with industry pioneers. Launched in 2002, Footpatrol was the first hub for the London sneaker scene and continues to cultivate community today through local initiatives, such as the recent re.GENERATION workshops.