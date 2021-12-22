Sneakers and Christmas: Here's what's behind the trend designs

Christmas is just around the corner! For many, this means a contemplative time with loved ones, delicious food, cosy hours, a present or two, and festive outfits. For the Sneakerjagers community, the right sneaker must not be missed out on. This topic is bigger than many think, because there are not only many chic sneakers that complete a festive look, but also a large selection of Christmas kicks that are visually dedicated to the festival of love and have a high status in the sneaker scene.

These trendy sneakers make every Christmas outfit complete

Home Alone x adidas Forum Low

This sneaker falls into both categories. Kevin Alone at Home - who doesn't know this cult Christmas movie? adidas has dedicated its own sneaker design to this classic for the 2021 Christmas season, with a lot of attention to detail. The Home Alone x adidas Forum Low comes with several references to the film, including the tongue label in the shape of a doormat, burn marks, insoles printed with scenes from the film, and much more.

In addition, the sneaker has a special packaging with goodies. Read more about the sneaker here: https://www.sneakerjagers.com/en/s/home-alone-x adidasforum-low/237204.

Image: Sneakerjagers

Nike WMNS Blazer Low Platform 'White' - Sherpa

The Blazer model from Nike is an absolute classic. This Blazer Low platform in women's sizes has a wintry design with fluffy accents and a sturdy leather upper. The silver Swoosh and raised sole give the sneaker a festive look that can round off many Christmas outfits. Take a closer look here https://www.sneakerjagers.com/en/s/nike-wmns-blazer-low-platformwhite-sherpa/244784.

Image: Sneakerjagers

Converse Chuck 70 High 'Holiday Sweater’

The Converse Chuck is also an absolute classic and this holiday jumper model brings the right Christmas spirit with it. Winter motifs and Christmas colours make the Chuck special. Check them out here https://www.sneakerjagers.com/en/s/converse-chuck-70-high-holidaysweater/177752.

Image: Sneakerjagers

Nike Air Force 1 Low LX 'Black' - Lucky Charms

The Air Force from Nike has been an absolute trend sneaker for years. This Lucky Charms model in black becomes a highlight with a chain of lucky charms. It features motifs like the Nike Swoosh, a shoe box, and much more. A great sneaker for Christmas, or perhaps already for the New Year's Eve outfit? Decide for yourself by clicking here https://www.sneakerjagers.com/en/s/nike-air-force-1-low-lxblack-lucky-charms/239936.

Image: Sneakerjagers

Nike Air Max Plus Cordura ’Black'

Festive gold accents make this Air Max Plus a fitting sneaker for Christmas. In addition, the model is made of Cordura material, which makes the Air Max extra robust for the current season. Chic sneaker style and still no cold or wet feet on your Christmas walk! Get to know more about this style here: https://www.sneakerjagers.com/en/s/nike-air-max plus-cordurablack/240926.

Image: Sneakerjagers

The best Christmas sneakers of the last few years?

In the sneaker scene, kicks with Christmas motifs and prints are also a tradition. The well-known brands regularly launch special editions with Christmas makeovers, including these styles: adidas NMD R1 Primeknit Christmas

The comfortable adidas NMD impresses with its flexible Primeknit upper and Boost damping in the sole. This look becomes a visual highlight thanks to the Christmas colours in green and red, which are reminiscent of good old Christmas jumpers.

Image: Sneakerjagers

Nike Air Max 90 'Ugly Sweater Pack’

In 2021 Nike has also brightened up the pre-Christmas season with an 'Ugly Sweater Pack'. Popular silhouettes from the Swoosh Brand, such as this Air Max 90, have been given a Christmas look with matching colours and materials, taking the Ugly Christmas Sweater trend as inspiration.

Image: Sneakerjagers

Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High ’Ugly Christmas Sweater’

The Ugly Christmas Sweater theme has been taken up by Nike many times. Back in 2013, Nike SB teamed up with the famous Brand Concepts and launched two SB Dunks with this theme. The two collaborators are heavyweights in the sneaker and skate scene and their designs are highly regarded.

Image: Sneakerjagers

A cult film introduced this article and that's how it should end. The following two models also combine Christmas films with sneaker design.

The Nightmare Before Christmas X Vans Sk8-Hi

The somewhat different Christmas movie, The Nightmare Before Christmas, has been given an entire sneaker collection by Vans in 2019 with various models and motifs. In the classic, Jack Skellington from Halloweentown discovers the world around Christmas and the Sk8-Hi by Vans features the character with a snowman and other Christmas colours and accents.

Image: Sneakerjagers

Nike Kobe 6 Protro ’Grinch'

The last classic in this list, in both senses of the word, is the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch'. The basketball shoe takes its inspiration from the famous character of the Grinch, who doesn't like Christmas at all. This is visually realised with a lot of green colour, but also with unusual materials.

Image: Afew Store