Snoop Dogg is the new face of G-Star RAW

Snoop Dogg and G-Star RAW ‘Say it Witcha Booty’ in tongue-in-cheek global campaign.

Amsterdam/Los Angeles, 16th September 2021 - Dutch denim brand G-Star RAW announces today their latest worldwide ‘Hardcore Denim’ campaign with icon Snoop Dogg. Helmed by a custom-made version of the soundtrack single ‘Say it Witcha Booty’, by the multi-platinum artist.

Snoop needs no introduction – he’s a living legend and a globally recognized innovator, simultaneously iconic and accessible, just like denim. G-Star RAW has a long tradition of working with “true originals” like Snoop, authentic and exceptional people who are one-of-a-kind and true masters of their craft.

The campaign merges G-Star’s Hardcore Denim philosophy with Snoop’s signature blend of humor, style and backside appreciation. The collaboration is brought to life by a video that is creatively celebrating denim booties, featuring men, women, islands, hot air balloons and yes…even Doggs.

For over 20 years G-Star RAW has been paving the way with denim designs and their commitment to designing ‘luxury denim’ for the streets comes to realisation with their newest collaboration with Snoop Dogg.

Here’s what Snoop Dogg had to say about the collaboration: “I’m teaming up with G-Star, because we are both pushing the field, staying ahead, cutting the edge. We are both masters of our craft – leading the game. You know what I’m saying? We look ahead.”

You often see the brand’s obsession with all-things-denim through their Hardcore Denim philosophy. Year after year, G-Star pushes their creativity, precision and dedication to the craft of designing with denim- it’s through this commitment to their core which has drawn Snoop Dogg to find an akin with the brand and front their new campaign.

By sticking with denim, G-Star have been pushed to be more innovative, explorative and of course daring with both their designs and their campaigns.

Gwenda Van Vliet - CMO G-Star RAW: “Snoop Dogg is a true Original: best in class, real and outspoken. He is continuously re- inventing himself and he merges worlds in unexpected ways. Our joint campaign is bringing that philosophy to life, and is a tongue-in-cheek tribute to all denim booties.”

The G-Star RAW ‘Say it Witcha Booty’ campaign in collaboration with Snoop Dogg debuted on September 8th, 2021. Visit the G-Star RAW website to see more from the campaign and some of Snoop’s looks!