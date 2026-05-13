Spain's Sarda expands beyond lingerie with new Tomorrowland capsule collection

Madrid – For the second consecutive year, the Barcelona-based brand Sarda has developed a collaborative capsule collection with the Belgian electronic music festival Tomorrowland. Sarda has been owned by the Belgian lingerie group Van de Velde since 2008. This new collection follows the one presented in early 2025. The key development is that the brand is taking another step in its repositioning, moving beyond the realms of lingerie and swimwear.

This was confirmed in statements from the Spanish fashion brand's management, coinciding with the launch of the new Sarda-designed collaborative capsule for Tomorrowland on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. The house was founded in Barcelona around 1962 by the renowned Spanish designer Andrés Sardá. After establishing itself in the luxury lingerie and swimwear sector, it joined the portfolio of the Belgian group Van de Velde in 2008. The acquisition did not prevent the Sardá family from maintaining a leadership position within the firm, although less so on an operational level. The Belgian company's management formalised the brand's relaunch in early 2024. The primary objective was to reposition the brand under its new name, “Sarda”, moving away from “Andrés Sardá”. It now targets a more accessible premium segment, rather than the luxury fashion market it previously focused on. A secondary objective was to appeal to a younger, primarily millennial, audience.

Sarda and Tomorrowland collaborative capsule collection for spring/summer 2026. Credits: Sarda.

Despite these changes, creative direction has remained with Nuria Sardá, daughter of the fashion house's founder. For many years during her father's career, she was his right-hand and main collaborator in creating the brand's various swimwear and lingerie collections. Sardá has been leading these tasks solo since her father's retirement in 2008, which coincided with the sale to the Van de Velde group. She is now expertly navigating the new brand codes being introduced as part of the relaunch and repositioning strategy that began in early 2024.

More fashion… and less lingerie?

This strategy includes the partnership launched in early 2025, which saw the development and release of its first collaborative capsule collection for the Belgian electronic music festival Tomorrowland. Through this collection, the Barcelona-based brand began to reshape its image from a lingerie and swimwear specialist to a brand offering festival-ready attire for women attending events like Tomorrowland. These ambitions are now being taken a step further. The launch of this new collection is presented as a true milestone for the brand, marking a move closer to the world of fashion and lifestyle and signalling its growth beyond its lingerie and swimwear origins.

Sarda and Tomorrowland collaborative capsule collection for spring/summer 2026. Credits: Sarda.

Sarda and Tomorrowland collaborative capsule collection for spring/summer 2026. Credits: Sarda.

Sarda and Tomorrowland collaborative capsule collection for spring/summer 2026. Credits: Sarda.

While the brand has not detailed the full extent of its plans to move into ready-to-wear, the capsule comprises a total of nine designs, including tops, bodysuits and dresses. These limited-edition pieces create the ideal festival wardrobe for the spring/summer 2026 season. The collection is now on sale in sizes XS to XL on both the Tomorrowland e-commerce platform and Sarda's online store. Available from May 13, prices range from 50 euros for a high-waisted brief to 90 euros for a daring “shocking pink” bodysuit, and 200 euros for the striking black cut-out bodysuit, the collection's most iconic piece.

“I wanted the collection to feel instinctive, something a woman chooses for herself, not for someone else,” stressed Nuria Sarda, the brand's creative director, in a statement. She noted that the launch of this unique and daring collection “marks a new step for Sarda,” a brand that has evolved from lingerie and swimwear towards a broader lifestyle concept.”

Reopening in Ibiza

Regardless of where this brand universe expansion leads, Sarda remains focused on its core audience and its origins as a specialist lingerie and swimwear brand. This commitment is not at odds with its repositioning strategy as a broader fashion house. This spring/summer season, the brand is renewing this commitment by reopening its seasonal store in the Ibiza Gallery shopping complex. The complex was opened in Ibiza by Grupo Empresas Matutes in 2025.

Sarda store in the Ibiza Gallery shopping centre in Ibiza, Spain. Credits: Sarda.

The store is expected to remain open throughout the new season and well into the autumn. For the second year, the brand “offers a complete brand experience, with personalised advice and a curated selection of swimwear,” according to Sarda's management. A unique feature of the retail space is its fitting rooms. They are “equipped with digital scanning technology to guarantee a perfect fit and maximum comfort.” The management adds that “the service and atmosphere” inspire customers “to express their own style with confidence.” Meanwhile, from this seasonal store, the brand “strengthens its connection with the island and celebrates the unique fusion of fashion, gastronomy and culture that makes this place so special.”