Spanish Fashion: signature design on the rise

The “Made in Spain” label has a great partner in fashion. Signature design has also been gaining ground alongside internationally renowned major textile groups. A report published by the Spanish Association of Fashion Designers (ACME) and Modaes.es entitled “El diseño de moda español, en cifras” (Spanish fashion design in figures) claims that these brands generate more than a quarter of business in international markets.

Spain is also home to new talents in various sector areas because their specialisation and diversification are increasing in line with the industry.

The country offers a broad range of academic courses, but if one benchmark school exists it is IED Barcelona Design University, which is listed among the world’s best in specialised rankings, appearing in the latest Business of Fashion ranking as the only Spanish centre. It has earned its reputation because of the number of training options it offers, ranging from design to management, as well as its innovative methodology with extensive practical training, a teaching team of active professionals and partnerships with major firms.

Its talent includes designers with their own brands, such as Prisca Franchetti with her company PRISCAVera or Jen Murray and her Scotria line of accessories, as well as marketing and communication fashion professionals or designers working for Alexander McQueen, Loewe or Valentino.

Located in the charming neighbourhood of Gràcia, IED Barcelona Design University is an international, multicultural centre with 65% of its students coming from abroad and almost half of its courses taught in English.