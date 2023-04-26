Sport inspiration: FW23 buying guide

Incorporating elements of athleticwear into fashion can be traced back to the 1970s. It was a style that gained traction in the 1980s with the dawn of the hip-hop era . The trend has continued ever since. Virgil Abloh elevated athleticwear to a high-end designer level; then, the pandemic meant that elements of gym and sport’s attire became an everyday reality for many people. For the FW23 runway season, many designers showed athletic and gym inspired silhouettes. Here are the ten best looks.

Diesel (designer: Glenn Martens)

Look 66: A multi-layered look: a ‘paint streaked’ pale blue and black hooded sweatshirt under a short-sleeved version with ‘successful.’ lettering twinned with matching sweatpants with yellow lettering. Accessories included a ‘Diesel’ choker in red resin, a black patent bag and footwear to match the ensemble.

Ferrari (designer: Rocco Iannone)

Look 37: A mock turtleneck cropped top and matching leggings rendered in color-blocked navy, burgundy and coral jersey and mesh jersey. The look was accessorized with a pink metallic handheld shopper, grey moto gloves and grey sneakers with red laces.

Heron Preston

Look 36: An oversized white tailored blazer with a climbing clasp and a grommet embedded in a blue snakeskin patch over a seamed legging. Accessories included tiny hoop earrings, black rectangular sunglasses and blue, white and silver sneakers.

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood

Look 28: Traditional style track pants in emerald green velour embellished with white stripes, an AK logo and red boot lace tie, shown with a matching layered top. The look was accessorized with a blue bowling style bag and yellow and black lace embossed boots.

Ottolinger (designer: Cosima Gadient and Christa Bösch)

Look 26: Sporty looking separates included an off-white wrap front cropped jacket trimmed with black piping and matching wrap front pants with pieced-in black color blocks.

Stella McCartney

Look 35: A classic tracksuit included a navy zip front jacket with red stripes on the arms and matching pants, both pieces had the Stella MacCartney logo in red. Accessories included oval sunglasses, chain front loafers and a sporty gold plated whistle.

Errea x Francesca Liberatore

Look 20: A beige cowl-neck ribbed sweater over a brown ribbed top and satin-finish pants with a sketch design and the Errea logo were shown under a long trench coat.

Burberry (designer: Daniel Lee)

Look 44: A white mesh sweatshirt with a bright blue placed rose print and ‘roses aren’t always red’ lettering was shown with yellow and purple pants with a rose print. The look was accessorized with a purple shoulder bag and

Ahluwalia (designer: Priya Ahluwalia)

Look 6: a high-cut, long-sleeved leotard with a mock turtleneck and cut-out front in a geometric pattern in green, red, pink and brown.

Mowalola (designer: Mowalola Ogunlesi)

Look 7: A navy and red zip-front cropped sweatshirt and denim micro mini skirt. The logo on the belt buckle was a riff on that of the New York Yankees. Accessories included a baseball cap, detachable striped collar, black socks and sneakers.