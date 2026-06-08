Sportswear brand Gobik launches new experimental design line “The One Off”

Murcia-based Gobik, a company specialising in the world of sport, continues to grow, diversify and complete its brand universe, this time with the launch of “The One Off”. This is the name given to the new experimental line that the company is launching today. It promises to shape the new future of high-performance sportswear.

The company was founded in 2010 in the Murcian town of Yecla by entrepreneurial duo José Ramón Ortín and Alberto García. Their proposal surprisingly won a design competition for the local cycling club's training and competition kit. Since its inception, Gobik has remained dedicated to the world of high-performance and competitive cycling.

This commitment to its origins has not stopped the firm from undergoing a vibrant diversification process over the years. As a result of this evolution and growth, Gobik has expanded its horizons as a sports brand by venturing into running and triathlon. The brand has also moved into the lifestyle segment, offering fashion for both men and women. These collections include a variety of T-shirts, sweatshirts, trousers and accessories.

Campaign photography of the first designs from “The One Off”, the experimental design line by sportswear brand Gobik. Credits: Gobik.

Campaign photography of the first designs from “The One Off”, the experimental design line by sportswear brand Gobik. Credits: Gobik.

Campaign photography of the first designs from “The One Off”, the experimental design line by sportswear brand Gobik. Credits: Gobik.

As the latest step in this process, the firm announced the launch of The One Off today, Monday, June 8, 2026. The first pieces from this new experimental line by Gobik are now available under this name. With it, the firm completes its ecosystem as a brand specialising in high-performance sport. The new line will develop disruptive and high-value proposals in both technical and design terms. Through these collections, Gobik aims to write the next chapter in the history of high-performance sportswear via The One Off.

“‘The One Off’ was born with the ambition of achieving global relevance, leveraging Gobik's technical know-how and targeting a profile with a sensitivity for fashion and design,” stated David Martínez, marketing department director at Gobik, in a statement released by the Murcia-based company.

It is aimed at consumers “who value technique as a form of cultural expression and understand that excellence is born from exclusivity and creative risk”. The company provides further context for this launch, noting that this new “experimental” line stems from the “conceptual curiosity” of “the search for what does not yet exist”. With this ambitious goal, “this new universe is an extension of Gobik's vision towards a more aspirational and free plane.” It is described as “the place where extreme functionality meets an avant-garde aesthetic, allowing next-generation fabrics and original patterns to take shape without the constraints of commercial seasons or mass consumption trends”.

Prototypes, limited series and a “careful” distribution

By merging the latest innovations in technical fabric and cutting-edge design under its umbrella, the new line's main driving force for development is the question: “What if the question matters more than the answer?”. This reflective question emphasises how the team behind The One Off will constantly focus on the future, which, by its very nature, is always yet to be written.

Campaign photography of the first designs from “The One Off”, the experimental design line by sportswear brand Gobik. Credits: Gobik.

Campaign photography of the first designs from “The One Off”, the experimental design line by sportswear brand Gobik. Credits: Gobik.

Campaign photography of the first designs from “The One Off”, the experimental design line by sportswear brand Gobik. Credits: Gobik.

To shape this eternal tomorrow, the firm states that its product development process will move away from traditional models focused on a final design. Instead, it will concentrate on the development processes themselves, which will be used to create avant-garde models based on a “new language code”. This disruptive nature is the essence of the new “The One Off” line, which will materialise in the design, creation and sale of limited-edition collections, prototypes and “one-of-a-kind pieces”.

Initially, the items from this new experimental line will focus on cycling. They will be sold exclusively through the independent “The One Off” online shop, which is already live, and a selection of specialist stores.