Spotted on the catwalk: NYFW SS26 trend colors of Pantone

During New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2026, everything revolves around personal expression. This acts as a powerful counterbalance to artificial intelligence and creeping uniformity.

According to the Pantone Colour Institute, designers are opting for a bold mix of familiar shades, vibrant accents and calming neutral tones this season. The institute reported this today in a news article on its homepage.

“This season’s colours allow room to experiment and put our own stamp on fashion,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Colour Institute, in a statement.

The five key colours highlighted in the report are:

Acacia: a striking yellow shade with green undertones.

Dusty Rose: a romantic, greyish pink shade.

Tea Rose: a feminine rose shade with a hint of red.

Burnt Sienna: a rusty brown shade reminiscent of the regenerative power of nature.

Amaranth: a mysterious purple shade.

Acacia: Lie SS26, Pillings SS26, Cmmn Swdn SS26 & Arts De Base SS26 ready-to-wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dusty Rose: Antonio Grimaldi FW25 Haute Couture and Amiri SS26 Menswear (3x) Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Tea Rose: Willy Chavarria SS26 - Menswear, Amiri SS26 Menswear, Saint Laurent SS26 Menswear, Dior SS26 Menswear & Willy Chavarria SS26 - Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Burnt Sienna: Amiri SS26 Ready-To-Wear Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Burnt Sienna: Saint Laurent SS26 Menswear, Wooyoungmi SS26 Menswear, Laruicci SS26 Menswear & Brioni SS26 Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Amaranth: Ceeann SS26 Ready-to-Wear, Robert Wun FW25 Haute Couture & Ceeann SS26 Ready-to-Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Additionally, we see: a bright mid-blue colour (Marina); a light orange shade with a peachy hue (Muskmelon); a teal, or blue-green colour (Alexandrite); a warm red shade (Lava Falls); and lastly, a light, greyish lilac shade (Burnished Lilac).

Among the ‘seasonless’ shades are: an almost black, dark brown (Coffee Bean); a very light grey shade (Whyte Onyx); a classic dark blue (Rhodonite); a neutral beige (Angora); and two green shades: a dark forest green (Sycamore) and a greyish light green (Sage Green).

Coffee Bean: Freya Dalsjø Freya Dalsjø SS26 - Ready-to-Wear, Janet Mandel SS26 Ready-to-Wear & Re Rhee SS26 Ready-to-Wear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Coffee Bea: That Concept Store handbag SS26 Ready-to-Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight