Spotted on the catwalk: NYFW SS26 trend colors of Pantone
During New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2026, everything revolves around personal expression. This acts as a powerful counterbalance to artificial intelligence and creeping uniformity.
According to the Pantone Colour Institute, designers are opting for a bold mix of familiar shades, vibrant accents and calming neutral tones this season. The institute reported this today in a news article on its homepage.
“This season’s colours allow room to experiment and put our own stamp on fashion,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Colour Institute, in a statement.
The five key colours highlighted in the report are:
- Acacia: a striking yellow shade with green undertones.
- Dusty Rose: a romantic, greyish pink shade.
- Tea Rose: a feminine rose shade with a hint of red.
- Burnt Sienna: a rusty brown shade reminiscent of the regenerative power of nature.
- Amaranth: a mysterious purple shade.
Additionally, we see: a bright mid-blue colour (Marina); a light orange shade with a peachy hue (Muskmelon); a teal, or blue-green colour (Alexandrite); a warm red shade (Lava Falls); and lastly, a light, greyish lilac shade (Burnished Lilac).
Among the ‘seasonless’ shades are: an almost black, dark brown (Coffee Bean); a very light grey shade (Whyte Onyx); a classic dark blue (Rhodonite); a neutral beige (Angora); and two green shades: a dark forest green (Sycamore) and a greyish light green (Sage Green).
