Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's colors of the year 2021

The colors Ultimate Gray and Illuminating have been named by Pantone as
the colors of the year 2021. A cheerful 'Illuminating' yellow and a cool
gray, 'Ultimate Gray', which when combined create an "ambitious color
combination," explains Pantone, "combining deeper feelings of
thoughtfulness with the optimistic promise of a sunny day". The two colors
have been selected to symbolize unity and stability, and to give people a
way to "fortify themselves with energy, clarity and the hope of overcoming
constant uncertainty."
Ultimate Gray and Illuminating Yellow spotted in the new fashion collections
We spot illuminating yellow in the SS21 collections of Dolce & Gabbana,
Prada, Etro, Versace, Elie Saab and Akris, among others. The yellow hue is
also frequently used in the (pre) -fall 2021 collections. Spotted at
Balenciaga, Salvatore Ferragamo, Jil Sander, Moschino Donna, Dior and Oscar
de la Renta.