Spotted on the catwalk: The WGSN autumn/winter 2027/28 colours

From Russet warmth to Peaceful Lilac calm, with hints of Maize optimism and grounding Deep Green, WGSN's AW27/28 palette is already making its mark on the catwalks. Below discover how the four trend colours for autumn/winter 2027/28 selected by WGSN an Coloro have already been reflected on global runways.

WGSN and Coloro announced the key colours for autumn/winter 2027–2028 Credits: WGSN and Coloro

Russet

Russet: Birrot SS26 ready to wear, Adam Lippes SS26 Ready to Wear & PatBo SS26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Russet: Ulla Johnson SS26 - Ready to Wear, Palomo Spain SS26 - Ready to Wear & PatBo SS26 Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Peaceful Lilac

Peaceful Lilac: Balmain FW25 - Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Peaceful Lilac: IM Men SS26 - Menswear, Louis Vuitton SS26 Menswear, Off-White SS26 - Ready to Wear & Maison Mihara Yasuhiro SS26 - Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Peaceful Lilac: Off-White SS26 - Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Maize

Maize: Pedro Del Hierro SS26 - Ready to Wear, Prabal Gurung SS26 - Ready to Wear & Valentina Poltronieri SS26 - Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Maize: Anna Sui SS26 Ready to Wear, Erick Bendana SS26 Haute Couture & Alis SS26 - Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Deep Green

Deep Green: Collini Milano 1937 SS26 - Ready to Wear, Dior Men SS26 - Menswear & Dolce&Gabbana SS26 - Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight