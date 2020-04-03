Spring Essentials by Luca Faloni

At Luca Faloni the vision for an ef ortless transition and wearability of products remains at the foundations of our brand's offer.

Our latest mid-season styles encompass our utmost attention to detail, from sourcing the very best fabrics through to working alongside and supporting our manufacturing partners in Italy.

Now, with our new fresh Spring Essentials, we have an edit that adapts with ease to any distinguished wardrobe for the lighter, warmer months, unveiling key timeless garments that fit perfectly with everyday wearability and, as ever at Luca Faloni, with longevity at the core.

Crafted by trusted Italian artisans in Luca Faloni’s homeland, our fine silk-cashmere long-sleeve polo in Ice Grey or Mustard is joined by our Desert Rose pure cashmere V-neck, which can both be worn with the Camel Beige or Elephant Grey Cortina cotton chinos.

With an in-built charm and non ‘try-hard’ aesthetic, our oatmeal and navy blue silk-cashmere zip-up features alongside shirting with adaptability from day to night via the Midnight Blue Portofino linen shirt as well as Payne’s Grey and Striped Versilia shirt in the same fabric. For an easy style fix, customers can also try the Chambray Blue brushed cotton shirt.

Crew-neck knitwear is also presented in silk-cashmere and light pure cashmere in bold and subtle colour-ways including Aquamarine, Rust, Fudge and Sialia Blue. In addition, we see the introduction of the Tobacco Panarea linen/cotton shorts and Royal Blue and White short-sleeve polos.

An elegant style where the thinking is done for you.