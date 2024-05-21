 
  Spring Summer 2025 No Excess: Pre-order menswear at Pitti

Spring Summer 2025 No Excess: Pre-order menswear at Pitti

PARTNER CONTENT
By Partner

Fashion

Credits: No Excess

Discover the latest collection from No Excess for Spring/Summer 2025, featuring a range of polos, trousers, and more designed for style and comfort during the summer months.

The collection embodies a sense of freedom, focusing on traveling in style and ultimate comfort. Natural influences like linen and viscose are combined with technical elements for a modern twist. Our commitment to quality ensures luxurious comfort, with features such as stretchability, breathability, and wrinkle-free fabrics, perfect for life on the go.

No Excess invites you to visit our booth number 7 at Pitti and explore our newest collection!

We look forward to hearing from you!

ABOUT THE BRAND
Read more about No Excess on their brandpage
No Excess
Pitti Uomo
SS25