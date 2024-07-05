Spring/Summer 2025: the rise of the platform sandal

In recent years, platform shoes have returned to the scene with full force. Styles like the Dr Martens platforms and chunky Converse sneakers have had a major influence on today's street style. With its roots in punk, rebellious fashion and subcultural movements, platform shoes have a rich history that aligns with a philosophy of challenging and standing out.

Platform shoes in the zeitgeist

Originally prominent in the disco era of the 1970s, the platform shoe made a powerful comeback in the late 1980s and early 1990s. These shoes were not only a fashion statement but also a form of expression closely associated with the pop culture and music of the time. Bands and pop icons wore platform shoes as part of their extravagant outfits, contributing to the overall glamour and groundbreaking fashion characteristic of this era. Pop group the Spice Girls solidified the place of platform shoes within mainstream culture.

After several decades of fluctuating popularity, platform shoes are back in varying styles and shapes. In addition to the wildly popular Adidas Gazelle platform shoes and Buffalo sneakers, more brands are experimenting with adding a platform to their collection. Freedom Moses, the colorful and sustainable footwear brand, introduces a modern twist on their classic designs with their new "high model" platform sandals.

Credits: Freedom Moses

Colourful, footwear life-style brand Freedom Moses

Sarah Gurt, the brains behind Freedom Moses, has designed the new 2025 collection with a clear vision of comfort and style. The thick, striking soles are not the only feature of this sandal, but their vibrant colour palette and intriguing patterns also make them stand out.

FashionUnited contacted Bart Horemans, owner of Chill Labels ( distributor of Freedom Moses), to inquire further about the SS25 collection.

SS25 contains influences from Japanese culture, as seen in the use of Primo patterns with Japanese characters, giving a subtle hint to the Eastern aesthetic of minimalism and sophistication. The Japanese influence plays throughout the collection, as the platform shoe also originally originated in ancient Japan.

Moreover, Freedom Moses strives to bring "happiness," positivity and color to everyday life. Every season, they offer a range of powerful colors with their low models, meant to inspire a sense of joy and vibrancy. New for 2025 include "Lilac," "Fuchsia" and "Electric Blue.

Credits: Freedom Moses

Answering the call for metallics and animal prints, Freedom Moses introduces colours like 'Copper' and various prints in 'Wildcat' motif, for the bold and outspoken consumer. These colours not only respond to the demand for optimism but also celebrate the resilience and diversity of their wearers.

To purchase the collection, Chill Labels will be at Modefabriek with Freedom Moses SS25 on July 7-8.

Credits: Freedom Moses

Ode to the past and the future

Freedom Moses' new platform sandals are not only an ode to the past but also a glimpse into the future of fashion. With a broad target audience in mind - from the young to the slightly older generations who are young at heart - Freedom Moses offers a product that is both fashionable and functional. It is a style statement that suits a variety of occasions, from casual everyday wear to festival season. Moreover, the sandals smell like milk and honey, are washable and 100% recyclable.

Freedom Moses' wide range of sandals in varying colours and styles have already been enthusiastically received in the industry. They promise to be not only a continuation of a rich fashion tradition, but also a source of inspiration and joy for many.