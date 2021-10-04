SS’22 Kaai introduces its very first fabric tote collection, a sustainable alternative

KAAI is a Belgian brand not only known for its particularly qualitative handbag collections and luxurious touch. Helga Meersmans, KAAI’s designer, also creates from a durable perspective with at the core of each design a striving towards long-lasting enjoyment. This dedication to durability is reflected in both the bags’ timeless design and Helga’s constant pursuit of new materials at the same time innovative and qualitative.

The new durable lightweight tote

Appearing in their Summer 2022 Collection is KAAI’s very first fabric tote collection. The canvas used to make the tote bags is a remarkably strong, water and dirt repellent fabric made out of cotton thread combined with a recycled nylon. Their best seller, the Midi-Pyramid, designed for an 13.3 Inch laptop, will be introduced into the collection in this durable lightweight version side by side the leather model. Thé ideal work-life bag for those looking to commute between work, home and those well-deserved afterwork drinks in a carefree, light and sustainable way.

Vivid pastel tones

KAAI invokes an oasis of calm upon launching their new range of summery pastel colours. For the SS’22 season, co-founders, Ine V. & Helga M., were inspired by numerous moments spent in the open air. This has led to a colour palette with a timeless, vivid character representing serenity as well as freedom.

The collection playfully combines creamy colours and sand tones with a mysterious stormy Grey Blue. A shade that goes with every summer look! Enjoy the summer to its fullest without having to worry about what to wear. Both the cream tones and blue shade make their way into the work-life collection containing KAAI’s bigger bags such as the Pyramid, Midi-Pyramid, Bowler and Midi-Bowler. They will also appear in the loveable smaller versions.

SS’22 Limited edition

In contrast with KAAI’s timeless and warm colour palette, the brand will be introducing a bold statement colour. This dazzling lime green shade will colour the croco printed calf leather of the brand’s evening it-bag: the Ikon Clutch. Making the bag an eye catcher impossible to miss in next summer’s street view, whether as part of a colour-blocking look or elegantly combined with soft earthy tones.

From Milan to New York, Dubai and Singapore. KAAI is growing on an international scale and so is their community of inspiring and venturous #kaaiwomen.