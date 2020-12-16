SS21 Trend alert: Five takeaways from the Asian catwalks

A new report by Heuritech analyses next season’s trends as seen on the Asian catwalks of Tokyo and Shanghai. With data sourced from millions of Instagram images in both China and Japan, the Paris-based analytics platform was able to capture the dynamics of trends in both markets.

The curation of trends results in the comparison of data to forecast Summer 2021 when compared to Summer 2020. Heuritech’s proprietary image recognition technology was used to recognise thousands of products and trends in images.

5 trends from the Asian fashion cities for SS21

Taffeta is a bold bet in both China and Japan, making it a trend to keep a close eye on as we approach Summer 2021 Pinstripes, linen, and medium blue are the trends that are slated to take off more in China compared to Japan by Summer ‘21 Muslin, gingham, and tie dye are all considered fashion bets in Japan while in China they are either safe bets or steady trends Pastel purple, cool tones, and white were seen in street style and the runways, and are predicted to be safe bets in both China and Japan During Seoul Fashion Week, metallic fabrics and styling a dress over pants are two trends that was also spotted during European fashion weeks, confirming more will be seen in the new year.

One bold trend that is resonating far beyond Asia, is the utilitarian vibe. Details like cargo pockets, novel zip closures, safety fabrics and practical elements like inside pockets for mobile phones and hand sanitiser resonate in a multitude of markets. The added streetwear dimension can easily be embraced by those coming out of lockdown regions and back into a new, accessible yet cautious world.

Article and image source: Heuritech