SS23 Bridal Trends: statement sleeves, high leg slits and more

After two years of modestly sized weddings or no wedding at all, brides-to-be are keen to walk down the aisle wearing a beautiful gown, in front of family and friends. New York and London recently held bridal shows and some similar trends were seen at both. Perhaps influenced by Shondaland’s hit series Bridgerton and its Regency style, trends included statement sleeves, corsets and trains.

Statement sleeves

Image: Courtesy Rebecca Schoneveld SS23

Statement sleeves have been one of the season's biggest trends. At Morilee, sheer sleeves added an ethereal touch to a strapless gown with lace-covered bodice. From Rebecca Schoneveld, there were optional lantern sleeves on a strapless dress with a thigh-high side slit. Mini balloon sleeves made a statement on a demure duchess satin gown from Reem Acra.

Image: Courtesy Reem Acra SS23

High leg slits

Image: Courtesy Anne Barge

Gowns with high leg slits were another hard-to-miss trend this season. Rebecca Schoneveld showed a Chantilly lace ball gown with front slit, semi sheer bustier, pockets and a train. Anne Barge's corset gown was rendered in silk faille with a peek-a-boo slit and a detachable bow belt. Savannah Miller showed a modern high shine satin column gown with diamante straps and deep side slit.

Image: Courtesy Rebecca Schoneveld SS23

Corsetry

Image: Courtesy Dana Harel SS23

Gowns with exposed corsetry have made a major comeback this year. Dana Harel's Mikado silk gown featured a deep u neck corset with straps, above multi-layers. Lela Rose showed a corseted dress in a cherry blossom jacquard and at Morilee Madeline Gardner, a sleeveless organza gown with a glitter net bodice over an a-line satin skirt was shown.