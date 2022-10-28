SS23 Womenswear runway trends: black and white prints and patterns

Image: Courtesy Michael Kors, Dior, Chanel SS23

Fashion is still in a Y2K state of mind. Many designers referenced ‘nineties style minimalism during the spring summer 23 runway season. That included prints and patterns rendered in black and white. Here are the best ten looks.

Michael Kors

Image: Courtesy Michael Kors SS23

Look 8 - a shirt dress with sarong style wrap front and a fringed hem with a black and white placed floral print was shown on Michael Kors runway.

Christian Dior

Image: Courtesy Christian Dior SS23

Look 28 - Maria Grazia Chiuri showed a simple tank style ankle length dress with a black and white sketched print.

Chanel

Image: Courtesy Chanel SS23

Look 1 - Virginie Viard showed a blouse with a photomontage print teamed with a sheer black cloak and lace trimmed shorts.

Akris

Image: Courtesy Akris SS23

Look 23 - Albert Kriemler showed a flight suit with a white sketch print on a black background and a matching bag.

Enfants Riches Déprimés

Image: Courtesy Enfants Riches Déprimés SS23

Look 19 - Henri Alexander showed a white satin slip dress with a black collage print over a white chiffon blouse and white boots with a motif of nuns.

Puppets and Puppets

Image: Courtesy Puppets and Puppets SS23

Look 12 - Carly Mark showed a trouser suit with a print based on Gustave Doré’s engravings of Dante’s Inferno, over a matching blouse and headscarf.

Ports 1961

Image: Courtesy Ports 1961 SS23

Look 17 - Karl Templer showed a two piece knit set of a cropped short sleeved top and ankle length skirt, both in black and white checks

GmbH

Image: Courtesy GmbH SS23

Look 2 - Benjamin A. Huseby and Serhat Isik showed a slip dress with black Arabic calligraphy on a white background.

16 Arlington

Image: Courtesy 16 Arlington SS23

Look42 - Marco Capaldo showed a pant suit in a black and white snake print. The jacket had a hidden placket over a shirt in the same print with straight legged pants and matching handbag. Clogs had the same print rendered in blue.

Alaia

Image: Courtesy Alaia SS23

Look 15 - Pieter Mulier showed a short-sleeved dress with a sarong style tie front with a graphic black mirrored print on a white background.